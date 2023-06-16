Cardinals come into matchup with the Mets on losing streak

St. Louis Cardinals (27-42, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (32-36, fourth in the NL East) New…

St. Louis Cardinals (27-42, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (32-36, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (4-3, 4.02 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Mets: Tylor Megill (5-4, 5.14 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -113, Mets -106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals head into the matchup with the New York Mets after losing five in a row.

New York has a 16-13 record at home and a 32-36 record overall. The Mets are sixth in the NL with 80 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

St. Louis is 14-21 in road games and 27-42 overall. The Cardinals are 7-16 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff McNeil has eight doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Mets. Francisco Alvarez is 6-for-37 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Nolan Gorman has 10 doubles and 15 home runs for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 14-for-37 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .222 batting average, 5.68 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Cardinals: 2-8, .227 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Pete Alonso: 10-Day IL (wrist), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Cardinals: Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (back), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

