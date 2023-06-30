Bulls retain Coby White, add Milwaukee’s Jevon Carter to backcourt mix

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls kept guard Coby White and added perimeter help by agreeing to a deal with…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls kept guard Coby White and added perimeter help by agreeing to a deal with Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter on Friday.

White opted to stay in Chicago rather than test the market as a restricted free agent and agreed to a $40 million, three-year contract, agent Ty Sullivan said. Carter is due $20 million over three years, agent Mark Bartelstein said.

White and Carter could help fill a void at point guard. The Bulls do not expect Lonzo Ball to play this season after being sidelined for more than a year because of a left knee injury.

The 23-year-old White averaged 9.7 points while playing 23.4 minutes per game — both career lows. But he boasts a quick first step and the ability to connect from beyond the arc, where he shot 37.2% last season. White, drafted by Chicago with the No. 7 overall pick in 2019, showed improvement in his decision making.

Carter gives the Bulls a tough perimeter defender and outside shooting they sorely lacked. Chicago was last in the NBA in 3-pointers made and attempted. Carter started 39 of the 81 games he played and averaged 8.0 points while making 42.1% of his 3-pointers.

The deals with White and Carter come two days after the Bulls and center Nikola Vucevic agreed Wednesday to a $60 million, three-year extension, keeping the two-time All-Star off the market. Veteran center Andre Drummond also exercised his option to return on Thursday.

The Bulls went 40-42 last season and lost in the play-in tournament.

