Brewers take on the Diamondbacks in first of 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (43-29, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (37-34, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (8-3, 3.25 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (5-4, 3.44 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -128, Diamondbacks +108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Arizona Diamondbacks to begin a three-game series.

Milwaukee is 21-16 in home games and 37-34 overall. The Brewers have a 22-9 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Arizona has a 43-29 record overall and a 20-11 record on the road. The Diamondbacks are 31-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has a .271 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has 14 doubles and nine home runs. William Contreras is 9-for-33 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 19 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs while hitting .309 for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 14-for-39 with seven doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .266 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.