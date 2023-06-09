Brewers place Bennett Sousa, Jake Cousins on IL; Tyson Miller promoted

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers made some adjustments to their bullpen Friday by sending left-hander Bennett Sousa and right-hander…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers made some adjustments to their bullpen Friday by sending left-hander Bennett Sousa and right-hander Jake Cousins to the 15-day injured list and recalling right-hander Tyson Miller from Triple-A Nashville.

Sousa’s assignment to the injured list was made retroactive to Thursday as he recovers from left shoulder nerve irritation. Cousins’ assignment is retroactive to Sunday as he deals with right shoulder inflammation.

Cousins had been optioned to Nashville on Sunday. His placement on the injured list means that option has been rescinded.

Cousins, 28, is 0-0 with a 4.82 ERA in nine appearances. He has struck out seven and walked 10 in 9 1/3 innings.

Sousa, also 28, is 0-0 with a 13.50 ERA in two appearances. He has struck out two and walked two over 2 2/3 innings.

Miller, 27, has gone 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA while pitching in four games for the Brewers. He has a 1-0 record with a 3.86 ERA in 12 appearances with Nashville.

The Brewers also sent right-hander Jason Alexander to their Arizona Complex League as he recovers from his shoulder injury. The 30-year-old Alexander hasn’t pitched this season, but went 2-3 with a 5.40 ERA last year in 18 appearances, including 11 starts.

