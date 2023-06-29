Brewers face the Mets with 2-1 series lead

Milwaukee Brewers (42-38, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (36-44, fourth in the NL East) New York;…

Milwaukee Brewers (42-38, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (36-44, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (2-2, 4.02 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (7-2, 3.95 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -188, Brewers +159; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers meet the New York Mets with a 2-1 series lead.

New York has gone 18-17 in home games and 36-44 overall. The Mets are 26-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Milwaukee has gone 20-20 on the road and 42-38 overall. The Brewers have hit 86 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

The matchup Thursday is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Brewers hold a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has six doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 55 RBI for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 11-for-34 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Willy Adames leads Milwaukee with 12 home runs while slugging .371. Raimel Tapia is 1-for-19 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .230 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Brewers: 6-4, .208 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Brewers: Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

