Braves host the Marlins, aim to extend home win streak

Miami Marlins (48-34, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (53-27, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Friday, 7:20…

Miami Marlins (48-34, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (53-27, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Bryan Hoeing (1-1, 2.31 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Braves: Michael Soroka (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Miami Marlins aiming to extend a seven-game home winning streak.

Atlanta has a 27-15 record in home games and a 53-27 record overall. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.76 ERA, which leads the NL.

Miami has a 23-18 record in road games and a 48-34 record overall. Marlins hitters have a collective .322 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams play Friday for the eighth time this season. The Braves are ahead 6-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 23 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 17-for-38 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Bryan De La Cruz has 17 doubles and nine home runs for the Marlins. Garrett Cooper is 15-for-40 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, .308 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Marlins: 7-3, .298 batting average, 1.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Yuli Gurriel: day-to-day (face), Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (illness), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.