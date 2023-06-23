Braves bring road win streak into matchup with the Reds

Atlanta Braves (48-26, first in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (40-35, first in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40…

Atlanta Braves (48-26, first in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (40-35, first in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver (1-0, 2.03 ERA, .98 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Reds: Luke Weaver (1-2, 6.47 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -153, Reds +131; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves hit the road against the Cincinnati Reds aiming to prolong a four-game road winning streak.

Cincinnati has a 40-35 record overall and a 20-18 record in home games. The Reds are 24-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Atlanta has a 48-26 record overall and a 24-11 record in road games. The Braves have the top team slugging percentage in the majors at .477.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan India has 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 39 RBI for the Reds. Jake Fraley is 7-for-18 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 21 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 19-for-39 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 10-0, .257 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Braves: 8-2, .295 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (calf), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.