Boston leads Indiana against Phoenix after 20-point outing

Indiana Fever (5-9, 3-5 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (2-10, 1-8 Western Conference) Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana Fever (5-9, 3-5 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (2-10, 1-8 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the Phoenix Mercury after Aliyah Boston scored 20 points in the Fever’s 88-80 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

The Mercury are 1-5 in home games. Phoenix is ninth in the WNBA with 33.0 points in the paint led by Brittney Griner averaging 9.3.

The Fever are 4-5 on the road. Indiana is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mercury won 85-82 in the last matchup on June 11.

TOP PERFORMERS: Griner is averaging 19.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Mercury.

Boston is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Fever.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 2-8, averaging 78.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.2 points per game.

Fever: 4-6, averaging 85.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Megan Gustafson: out (concussion), Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal), Shey Peddy: out (achilles).

Fever: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.