Boston leads Indiana against Las Vegas after 20-point game

Las Vegas Aces (4-0, 4-0 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (1-3, 1-3 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays the Las Vegas Aces after Aliyah Boston scored 20 points in the Indiana Fever’s 81-78 loss to the Connecticut Sun.

Indiana went 5-31 overall last season while going 3-15 at home. The Fever gave up 89.1 points per game while committing 20.0 fouls last season.

Las Vegas finished 26-10 overall with a 13-5 record on the road a season ago. The Aces averaged 90.4 points per game last season, 16.3 from the free throw line and 28.5 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Aces: None listed.

