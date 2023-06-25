BMW International Open Par Scores

Sunday
At Golfclub Munchen Eichenried
Munich
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,284; Par: 72
Final Round
|Thriston Lawrence, South Africa (460), $310,994
|71-69-66-69—275
|-13
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands (305), $201,231
|71-66-65-74—276
|-12
|Daniel Hillier, New Zealand (130), $87,078
|68-67-71-71—277
|-11
|Rikuya Hoshino, Japan (130), $87,078
|66-74-68-69—277
|-11
|Maximilian Kieffer, Germany (130), $87,078
|67-76-66-68—277
|-11
|Adrian Meronk, Poland (130), $87,078
|68-71-70-68—277
|-11
|Daan Huizing, Netherlands (70), $47,198
|67-72-66-73—278
|-10
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark (70), $47,198
|69-67-73-69—278
|-10
|Matthieu Pavon, France (70), $47,198
|67-76-66-69—278
|-10
|Calum Hill, Scotland (52), $35,124
|71-68-71-70—280
|-8
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy (52), $35,124
|71-71-69-69—280
|-8
|Gavin Green, Malaysia (45), $30,459
|68-73-70-70—281
|-7
|Darius Van Driel, Netherlands (45), $30,459
|69-71-70-71—281
|-7
|Jorge Campillo, Spain (39), $26,343
|70-74-72-66—282
|-6
|Sean Crocker, United States (39), $26,343
|71-69-71-71—282
|-6
|Marcel Schneider, Germany (39), $26,343
|68-70-75-69—282
|-6
|Connor Syme, Scotland (39), $26,343
|70-72-68-72—282
|-6
|John Axelsen, Denmark (31), $21,106
|69-70-71-73—283
|-5
|Mikael Lindberg, Sweden (31), $21,106
|70-74-71-68—283
|-5
|Robert Macintyre, Scotland (31), $21,106
|72-70-69-72—283
|-5
|Edoardo Molinari, Italy (31), $21,106
|66-74-66-77—283
|-5
|Victor Perez, France (31), $21,106
|73-71-71-68—283
|-5
|Matti Schmid, Germany (31), $21,106
|69-73-72-69—283
|-5
|Max Schmitt, Germany (31), $21,106
|69-71-68-75—283
|-5
|Sami Valimaki, Finland (31), $21,106
|69-69-70-75—283
|-5
|Jamie Donaldson, Wales (26), $17,379
|74-67-71-72—284
|-4
|Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal (26), $17,379
|71-72-67-74—284
|-4
|Wilco Nienaber, South Africa (26), $17,379
|73-71-71-69—284
|-4
|Justin Walters, South Africa (26), $17,379
|72-68-72-72—284
|-4
|Thomas Rosenmueller, Germany (0), $17,379
|67-75-71-71—284
|-4
|Filippo Celli, Italy (22), $14,112
|69-75-70-71—285
|-3
|Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa (22), $14,112
|73-69-73-70—285
|-3
|Richard Mansell, England (22), $14,112
|70-73-67-75—285
|-3
|JC Ritchie, South Africa (22), $14,112
|73-71-73-68—285
|-3
|Adrien Saddier, France (22), $14,112
|66-72-75-72—285
|-3
|Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa (22), $14,112
|68-70-72-75—285
|-3
|Borja Virto Astudillo, Spain (22), $14,112
|76-68-71-70—285
|-3
|Darren Fichardt, South Africa (18), $11,525
|74-70-70-72—286
|-2
|Romain Langasque, France (18), $11,525
|67-74-70-75—286
|-2
|Hurly Long, Germany (18), $11,525
|68-73-73-72—286
|-2
|Renato Paratore, Italy (18), $11,525
|69-71-75-71—286
|-2
|Oliver Wilson, England (18), $11,525
|69-70-74-73—286
|-2
|Dan Bradbury, England (16), $9,879
|72-71-71-73—287
|-1
|Bryce Easton, South Africa (16), $9,879
|71-69-73-74—287
|-1
|Manu Gandas, India (16), $9,879
|69-74-69-75—287
|-1
|Antoine Rozner, France (16), $9,879
|72-71-72-72—287
|-1
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain (13), $8,232
|70-72-72-74—288
|E
|Luke Donald, England (13), $8,232
|70-72-72-74—288
|E
|Niklas Lemke, Sweden (13), $8,232
|72-71-76-69—288
|E
|Velten Meyer, Germany (13), $8,232
|73-71-70-74—288
|E
|Lukas Nemecz, Austria (13), $8,232
|72-71-72-73—288
|E
|OJ Farrell, England (10), $6,403
|72-72-70-75—289
|+1
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden (10), $6,403
|72-72-73-72—289
|+1
|Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark (10), $6,403
|71-71-71-76—289
|+1
|Pablo Larrazabal, Spain (10), $6,403
|69-71-75-74—289
|+1
|Alexander Levy, France (10), $6,403
|71-72-72-74—289
|+1
|Tom Lewis, England (10), $6,403
|72-72-74-71—289
|+1
|Jonas Baumgartner, Germany (0), $0
|71-73-69-76—289
|+1
|Nacho Elvira, Spain (8), $5,488
|70-74-72-74—290
|+2
|Marc Hammer, Germany (8), $5,488
|67-71-74-78—290
|+2
|Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark (8), $5,488
|68-76-69-77—290
|+2
|Jannik De Bruyn, Germany (7), $4,756
|74-70-69-78—291
|+3
|Philipp Mejow, Germany (7), $4,756
|71-72-73-75—291
|+3
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France (7), $4,756
|69-72-76-74—291
|+3
|Gary Stal, France (7), $4,756
|70-73-74-74—291
|+3
|Tristen Strydom, South Africa (7), $4,756
|73-70-69-79—291
|+3
|Daniel Gavins, England (6), $4,116
|71-69-69-83—292
|+4
|Michael Hirmer, Germany (6), $4,116
|77-66-74-75—292
|+4
|Felipe Aguilar, Chile (5), $3,430
|69-75-76-73—293
|+5
|Jeremy Freiburghaus, Switzerland (5), $3,430
|73-71-74-75—293
|+5
|Mateusz Gradecki, Poland (5), $3,430
|70-71-77-75—293
|+5
|Ricardo Santos, Portugal (5), $3,430
|72-71-76-74—293
|+5
|Matthew Baldwin, England (4), $2,740
|74-70-76-75—295
|+7
|Marcel Siem, Germany (4), $2,740
|71-68-74-82—295
|+7
|Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa (4), $2,735
|73-70-75-78—296
|+8
|Christoffer Bring, Denmark (4), $2,732
|69-75-73-80—297
|+9
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.