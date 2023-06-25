BMW International Open Par Scores

Sunday At Golfclub Munchen Eichenried Munich Purse: $2 million Yardage: 7,284; Par: 72 Final Round Thriston Lawrence, South Africa (460),…

Sunday

At Golfclub Munchen Eichenried

Munich

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,284; Par: 72

Final Round

Thriston Lawrence, South Africa (460), $310,994 71-69-66-69—275 -13 Joost Luiten, Netherlands (305), $201,231 71-66-65-74—276 -12 Daniel Hillier, New Zealand (130), $87,078 68-67-71-71—277 -11 Rikuya Hoshino, Japan (130), $87,078 66-74-68-69—277 -11 Maximilian Kieffer, Germany (130), $87,078 67-76-66-68—277 -11 Adrian Meronk, Poland (130), $87,078 68-71-70-68—277 -11 Daan Huizing, Netherlands (70), $47,198 67-72-66-73—278 -10 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark (70), $47,198 69-67-73-69—278 -10 Matthieu Pavon, France (70), $47,198 67-76-66-69—278 -10 Calum Hill, Scotland (52), $35,124 71-68-71-70—280 -8 Guido Migliozzi, Italy (52), $35,124 71-71-69-69—280 -8 Gavin Green, Malaysia (45), $30,459 68-73-70-70—281 -7 Darius Van Driel, Netherlands (45), $30,459 69-71-70-71—281 -7 Jorge Campillo, Spain (39), $26,343 70-74-72-66—282 -6 Sean Crocker, United States (39), $26,343 71-69-71-71—282 -6 Marcel Schneider, Germany (39), $26,343 68-70-75-69—282 -6 Connor Syme, Scotland (39), $26,343 70-72-68-72—282 -6 John Axelsen, Denmark (31), $21,106 69-70-71-73—283 -5 Mikael Lindberg, Sweden (31), $21,106 70-74-71-68—283 -5 Robert Macintyre, Scotland (31), $21,106 72-70-69-72—283 -5 Edoardo Molinari, Italy (31), $21,106 66-74-66-77—283 -5 Victor Perez, France (31), $21,106 73-71-71-68—283 -5 Matti Schmid, Germany (31), $21,106 69-73-72-69—283 -5 Max Schmitt, Germany (31), $21,106 69-71-68-75—283 -5 Sami Valimaki, Finland (31), $21,106 69-69-70-75—283 -5 Jamie Donaldson, Wales (26), $17,379 74-67-71-72—284 -4 Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal (26), $17,379 71-72-67-74—284 -4 Wilco Nienaber, South Africa (26), $17,379 73-71-71-69—284 -4 Justin Walters, South Africa (26), $17,379 72-68-72-72—284 -4 Thomas Rosenmueller, Germany (0), $17,379 67-75-71-71—284 -4 Filippo Celli, Italy (22), $14,112 69-75-70-71—285 -3 Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa (22), $14,112 73-69-73-70—285 -3 Richard Mansell, England (22), $14,112 70-73-67-75—285 -3 JC Ritchie, South Africa (22), $14,112 73-71-73-68—285 -3 Adrien Saddier, France (22), $14,112 66-72-75-72—285 -3 Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa (22), $14,112 68-70-72-75—285 -3 Borja Virto Astudillo, Spain (22), $14,112 76-68-71-70—285 -3 Darren Fichardt, South Africa (18), $11,525 74-70-70-72—286 -2 Romain Langasque, France (18), $11,525 67-74-70-75—286 -2 Hurly Long, Germany (18), $11,525 68-73-73-72—286 -2 Renato Paratore, Italy (18), $11,525 69-71-75-71—286 -2 Oliver Wilson, England (18), $11,525 69-70-74-73—286 -2 Dan Bradbury, England (16), $9,879 72-71-71-73—287 -1 Bryce Easton, South Africa (16), $9,879 71-69-73-74—287 -1 Manu Gandas, India (16), $9,879 69-74-69-75—287 -1 Antoine Rozner, France (16), $9,879 72-71-72-72—287 -1 Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain (13), $8,232 70-72-72-74—288 E Luke Donald, England (13), $8,232 70-72-72-74—288 E Niklas Lemke, Sweden (13), $8,232 72-71-76-69—288 E Velten Meyer, Germany (13), $8,232 73-71-70-74—288 E Lukas Nemecz, Austria (13), $8,232 72-71-72-73—288 E OJ Farrell, England (10), $6,403 72-72-70-75—289 +1 Marcus Kinhult, Sweden (10), $6,403 72-72-73-72—289 +1 Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark (10), $6,403 71-71-71-76—289 +1 Pablo Larrazabal, Spain (10), $6,403 69-71-75-74—289 +1 Alexander Levy, France (10), $6,403 71-72-72-74—289 +1 Tom Lewis, England (10), $6,403 72-72-74-71—289 +1 Jonas Baumgartner, Germany (0), $0 71-73-69-76—289 +1 Nacho Elvira, Spain (8), $5,488 70-74-72-74—290 +2 Marc Hammer, Germany (8), $5,488 67-71-74-78—290 +2 Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark (8), $5,488 68-76-69-77—290 +2 Jannik De Bruyn, Germany (7), $4,756 74-70-69-78—291 +3 Philipp Mejow, Germany (7), $4,756 71-72-73-75—291 +3 Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France (7), $4,756 69-72-76-74—291 +3 Gary Stal, France (7), $4,756 70-73-74-74—291 +3 Tristen Strydom, South Africa (7), $4,756 73-70-69-79—291 +3 Daniel Gavins, England (6), $4,116 71-69-69-83—292 +4 Michael Hirmer, Germany (6), $4,116 77-66-74-75—292 +4 Felipe Aguilar, Chile (5), $3,430 69-75-76-73—293 +5 Jeremy Freiburghaus, Switzerland (5), $3,430 73-71-74-75—293 +5 Mateusz Gradecki, Poland (5), $3,430 70-71-77-75—293 +5 Ricardo Santos, Portugal (5), $3,430 72-71-76-74—293 +5 Matthew Baldwin, England (4), $2,740 74-70-76-75—295 +7 Marcel Siem, Germany (4), $2,740 71-68-74-82—295 +7 Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa (4), $2,735 73-70-75-78—296 +8 Christoffer Bring, Denmark (4), $2,732 69-75-73-80—297 +9

