All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 55 28 .663 _ Baltimore 48 31 .608 5…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 55 28 .663 _ Baltimore 48 31 .608 5 New York 44 36 .550 9½ Toronto 44 37 .543 10 Boston 40 41 .494 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 39 40 .494 _ Minnesota 40 42 .488 ½ Detroit 34 45 .430 5 Chicago 35 47 .427 5½ Kansas City 22 58 .275 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 49 31 .613 _ Houston 43 37 .538 6 Los Angeles 44 38 .537 6 Seattle 38 41 .481 10½ Oakland 21 61 .256 29

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 53 27 .663 _ Miami 47 34 .580 6½ Philadelphia 42 37 .532 10½ New York 36 44 .450 17 Washington 32 48 .400 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 43 38 .531 _ Milwaukee 42 38 .525 ½ Chicago 37 41 .474 4½ Pittsburgh 37 42 .468 5 St. Louis 33 46 .418 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 48 33 .593 _ San Francisco 45 35 .563 2½ Los Angeles 44 35 .557 3 San Diego 37 43 .463 10½ Colorado 32 50 .390 16½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 10, Boston 1

Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 1

San Francisco 3, Toronto 0

Atlanta 6, Minnesota 2

St. Louis 4, Houston 2

Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1

Texas 8, Detroit 3

Arizona 8, Tampa Bay 4

Oakland 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Washington 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 3, Minnesota 0

Washington 4, Seattle 1

Toronto 6, San Francisco 1

Miami 6, Boston 2

Texas 10, Detroit 2

Houston 10, St. Louis 7

Cleveland 14, Kansas City 1

Cincinnati 11, Baltimore 7, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 3, Arizona 2

N.Y. Yankees 11, Oakland 0

Chicago White Sox 11, L.A. Angels 5

Thursday’s Games

Detroit (Olson 1-2) at Texas (Gray 6-3), 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 5-5) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-8), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-6) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-6), 3:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 3-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-2), 3:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-8) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-6), 4:07 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 6-5) at Boston (Bello 5-4), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Toronto (Bassitt 7-5), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (France 2-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-2), 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 10, Boston 1

Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 1

Pittsburgh 9, San Diego 4

N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco 3, Toronto 0

Atlanta 6, Minnesota 2

St. Louis 4, Houston 2

Philadelphia 5, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 0

Arizona 8, Tampa Bay 4

Washington 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 3, Minnesota 0

Washington 4, Seattle 1

Toronto 6, San Francisco 1

Miami 6, Boston 2

Pittsburgh 7, San Diego 1

Milwaukee 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Houston 10, St. Louis 7

Cincinnati 11, Baltimore 7, 10 innings

Philadelphia 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 8

Tampa Bay 3, Arizona 2

Thursday’s Games

San Diego (Musgrove 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 2-3), 12:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 3-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-2), 3:40 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 6-5) at Boston (Bello 5-4), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Toronto (Bassitt 7-5), 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (France 2-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-2), 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-2), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 1-0) at Colorado (Anderson 0-2), 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.