All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 54 28 .659 _ Baltimore 48 30 .615 4 New York 43 36 .544 9½ Toronto 43 37 .538 10 Boston 40 40 .500 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 40 41 .494 _ Cleveland 38 40 .487 ½ Detroit 34 44 .436 4½ Chicago 34 47 .420 6 Kansas City 22 57 .278 17

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 48 31 .608 _ Los Angeles 44 37 .543 5 Houston 42 37 .532 6 Seattle 38 40 .487 9½ Oakland 21 60 .259 28

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 52 27 .658 _ Miami 46 34 .575 6½ Philadelphia 41 37 .526 10½ New York 36 43 .456 16 Washington 31 48 .392 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 42 38 .525 _ Milwaukee 41 38 .519 ½ Chicago 37 40 .481 3½ Pittsburgh 36 42 .462 5 St. Louis 33 45 .423 8

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 48 32 .600 _ San Francisco 45 34 .570 2½ Los Angeles 44 34 .564 3 San Diego 37 42 .468 10½ Colorado 31 50 .383 17½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 4, Minnesota 1

Baltimore 10, Cincinnati 3

Detroit 7, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 8, Washington 4

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 10, Boston 1

Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 1

San Francisco 3, Toronto 0

Atlanta 6, Minnesota 2

St. Louis 4, Houston 2

Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1

Texas 8, Detroit 3

Arizona 8, Tampa Bay 4

Oakland 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Washington 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (Maeda 1-4) at Atlanta (Allard 0-0), 12:20 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-9) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 8-5), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 7-6) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 3-2) at Boston (Ort 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5), 7:45 p.m.

Detroit (Wentz 1-8) at Texas (Dunning 6-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at Kansas City (Cox 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2), 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Oakland (Sears 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 9-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-4), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Baltimore 10, Cincinnati 3

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 9, San Diego 4

N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 5, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 0

Arizona 8, Tampa Bay 4

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego (Snell 4-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 8-3), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 5-2) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-4), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Freeland 4-8), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

