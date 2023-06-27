Live Radio
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

June 27, 2023, 12:33 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 54 27 .667 _
Baltimore 48 29 .623 4
New York 43 35 .551
Toronto 43 36 .544 10
Boston 40 39 .506 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 40 40 .500 _
Cleveland 37 40 .481
Detroit 34 43 .442
Chicago 34 46 .425 6
Kansas City 22 56 .282 17

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 47 31 .603 _
Los Angeles 43 37 .538 5
Houston 42 36 .538 5
Seattle 38 39 .494
Oakland 20 60 .250 28

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 51 27 .654 _
Miami 45 34 .570
Philadelphia 40 37 .519 10½
New York 35 43 .449 16
Washington 30 48 .385 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 41 37 .526 _
Cincinnati 41 38 .519 ½
Chicago 37 39 .487 3
Pittsburgh 35 42 .455
St. Louis 32 45 .416

West Division

W L Pct GB
Arizona 47 32 .595 _
San Francisco 44 34 .564
Los Angeles 43 34 .558 3
San Diego 37 41 .474
Colorado 31 49 .388 16½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 6, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Baltimore 3, Seattle 2

Toronto 12, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 3

Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 1

Colorado 4, L.A. Angels 3

Houston 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 4, Minnesota 1

Baltimore 10, Cincinnati 3

Detroit 7, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 8, Washington 4

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Abbott 3-0) at Baltimore (Wells 6-3), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Walker 2-0) at Toronto (Gausman 7-3), 7:07 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-6) at Boston (Whitlock 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 8-4) at Atlanta (Elder 5-1), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 7-5) at St. Louis (Montgomery 4-7), 7:45 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 1-1) at Texas (Pérez 7-3), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 6-3), 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Brito 4-3) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-3) at Arizona (Gallen 9-2), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 1-4) at Seattle (Woo 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 5

Miami 2, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6

Colorado 4, L.A. Angels 3

Arizona 5, San Francisco 2

Washington 8, San Diego 3

Houston 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 4, Minnesota 1

Milwaukee 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Baltimore 10, Cincinnati 3

Seattle 8, Washington 4

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Abbott 3-0) at Baltimore (Wells 6-3), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Hill 6-7), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Walker 2-0) at Toronto (Gausman 7-3), 7:07 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-6) at Boston (Whitlock 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Teheran 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-6), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 8-4) at Atlanta (Elder 5-1), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 7-5) at St. Louis (Montgomery 4-7), 7:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-5), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-4) at Colorado (Seabold 1-3), 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-3) at Arizona (Gallen 9-2), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 1-4) at Seattle (Woo 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Sports
