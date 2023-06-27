All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|54
|27
|.667
|_
|Baltimore
|48
|29
|.623
|4
|New York
|43
|35
|.551
|9½
|Toronto
|43
|36
|.544
|10
|Boston
|40
|39
|.506
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|40
|40
|.500
|_
|Cleveland
|37
|40
|.481
|1½
|Detroit
|34
|43
|.442
|4½
|Chicago
|34
|46
|.425
|6
|Kansas City
|22
|56
|.282
|17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|47
|31
|.603
|_
|Los Angeles
|43
|37
|.538
|5
|Houston
|42
|36
|.538
|5
|Seattle
|38
|39
|.494
|8½
|Oakland
|20
|60
|.250
|28
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|51
|27
|.654
|_
|Miami
|45
|34
|.570
|6½
|Philadelphia
|40
|37
|.519
|10½
|New York
|35
|43
|.449
|16
|Washington
|30
|48
|.385
|21
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|41
|37
|.526
|_
|Cincinnati
|41
|38
|.519
|½
|Chicago
|37
|39
|.487
|3
|Pittsburgh
|35
|42
|.455
|5½
|St. Louis
|32
|45
|.416
|8½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|47
|32
|.595
|_
|San Francisco
|44
|34
|.564
|2½
|Los Angeles
|43
|34
|.558
|3
|San Diego
|37
|41
|.474
|9½
|Colorado
|31
|49
|.388
|16½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota 6, Detroit 3, 10 innings
Baltimore 3, Seattle 2
Toronto 12, Oakland 1
Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 3
Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 1
Colorado 4, L.A. Angels 3
Houston 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 4, Minnesota 1
Baltimore 10, Cincinnati 3
Detroit 7, Texas 2
L.A. Angels 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 8, Washington 4
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati (Abbott 3-0) at Baltimore (Wells 6-3), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Walker 2-0) at Toronto (Gausman 7-3), 7:07 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-6) at Boston (Whitlock 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 8-4) at Atlanta (Elder 5-1), 7:20 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 7-5) at St. Louis (Montgomery 4-7), 7:45 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 1-1) at Texas (Pérez 7-3), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 4-7), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 6-3), 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Brito 4-3) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-3) at Arizona (Gallen 9-2), 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 1-4) at Seattle (Woo 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 5
Miami 2, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings
Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Mets 6
Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6
Colorado 4, L.A. Angels 3
Arizona 5, San Francisco 2
Washington 8, San Diego 3
Houston 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 4, Minnesota 1
Milwaukee 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Baltimore 10, Cincinnati 3
Seattle 8, Washington 4
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati (Abbott 3-0) at Baltimore (Wells 6-3), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Hill 6-7), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Walker 2-0) at Toronto (Gausman 7-3), 7:07 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-6) at Boston (Whitlock 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Teheran 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-6), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 8-4) at Atlanta (Elder 5-1), 7:20 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 7-5) at St. Louis (Montgomery 4-7), 7:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-5), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-4) at Colorado (Seabold 1-3), 8:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-3) at Arizona (Gallen 9-2), 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 1-4) at Seattle (Woo 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
