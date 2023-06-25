All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|54
|27
|.667
|_
|Baltimore
|47
|29
|.618
|4½
|New York
|43
|35
|.551
|9½
|Toronto
|43
|36
|.544
|10
|Boston
|40
|39
|.506
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|40
|39
|.506
|_
|Cleveland
|37
|40
|.481
|2
|Detroit
|33
|43
|.434
|5½
|Chicago
|34
|45
|.430
|6
|Kansas City
|22
|56
|.282
|17½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|47
|30
|.610
|_
|Houston
|42
|36
|.538
|5½
|Los Angeles
|42
|37
|.532
|6
|Seattle
|37
|39
|.487
|9½
|Oakland
|20
|60
|.250
|28½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|50
|27
|.649
|_
|Miami
|45
|34
|.570
|6
|Philadelphia
|40
|37
|.519
|10
|New York
|35
|42
|.455
|15
|Washington
|30
|47
|.390
|20
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|41
|37
|.526
|_
|Milwaukee
|40
|37
|.519
|½
|Chicago
|37
|39
|.487
|3
|Pittsburgh
|35
|42
|.455
|5½
|St. Louis
|32
|45
|.416
|8½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|47
|32
|.595
|_
|San Francisco
|44
|34
|.564
|2½
|Los Angeles
|43
|34
|.558
|3
|San Diego
|37
|41
|.474
|9½
|Colorado
|31
|49
|.388
|16½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City 9, Tampa Bay 4
N.Y. Yankees 1, Texas 0
Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 2
Toronto 7, Oakland 3
Chicago White Sox 5, Boston 4
Baltimore 6, Seattle 4, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 7
Detroit 3, Minnesota 2
L.A. Angels 25, Colorado 1
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota 6, Detroit 3, 10 innings
Baltimore 3, Seattle 2
Toronto 12, Oakland 1
Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 3
Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 1
Colorado 4, L.A. Angels 3
Houston 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati (Williamson 1-0) at Baltimore (Irvin 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 4-1) at Atlanta (Strider 8-2), 7:20 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Texas (Heaney 5-4), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5), 9:38 p.m.
Washington (Williams 4-4) at Seattle (Castillo 4-6), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 9, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 2
San Francisco 7, Arizona 6
Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 2
Miami 4, Pittsburgh 3, 11 innings
Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6
L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 7
Washington 2, San Diego 0
L.A. Angels 25, Colorado 1
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 5
Miami 2, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings
Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Mets 6
Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6
Colorado 4, L.A. Angels 3
Arizona 5, San Francisco 2
Washington 8, San Diego 3
Houston 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati (Williamson 1-0) at Baltimore (Irvin 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 4-1) at Atlanta (Strider 8-2), 7:20 p.m.
Washington (Williams 4-4) at Seattle (Castillo 4-6), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
