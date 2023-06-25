All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 54 27 .667 _ Baltimore 47 29 .618 4½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 54 27 .667 _ Baltimore 47 29 .618 4½ New York 43 35 .551 9½ Toronto 43 36 .544 10 Boston 40 39 .506 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 40 39 .506 _ Cleveland 37 40 .481 2 Detroit 33 43 .434 5½ Chicago 34 45 .430 6 Kansas City 22 56 .282 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 47 30 .610 _ Houston 42 36 .538 5½ Los Angeles 42 37 .532 6 Seattle 37 39 .487 9½ Oakland 20 60 .250 28½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 50 27 .649 _ Miami 45 34 .570 6 Philadelphia 40 37 .519 10 New York 35 42 .455 15 Washington 30 47 .390 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 41 37 .526 _ Milwaukee 40 37 .519 ½ Chicago 37 39 .487 3 Pittsburgh 35 42 .455 5½ St. Louis 32 45 .416 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 47 32 .595 _ San Francisco 44 34 .564 2½ Los Angeles 43 34 .558 3 San Diego 37 41 .474 9½ Colorado 31 49 .388 16½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City 9, Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Yankees 1, Texas 0

Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 2

Toronto 7, Oakland 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Boston 4

Baltimore 6, Seattle 4, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 7

Detroit 3, Minnesota 2

L.A. Angels 25, Colorado 1

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 6, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Baltimore 3, Seattle 2

Toronto 12, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 3

Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 1

Colorado 4, L.A. Angels 3

Houston 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati (Williamson 1-0) at Baltimore (Irvin 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-1) at Atlanta (Strider 8-2), 7:20 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Texas (Heaney 5-4), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5), 9:38 p.m.

Washington (Williams 4-4) at Seattle (Castillo 4-6), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 9, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 2

San Francisco 7, Arizona 6

Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 2

Miami 4, Pittsburgh 3, 11 innings

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6

L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 7

Washington 2, San Diego 0

L.A. Angels 25, Colorado 1

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 5

Miami 2, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6

Colorado 4, L.A. Angels 3

Arizona 5, San Francisco 2

Washington 8, San Diego 3

Houston 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati (Williamson 1-0) at Baltimore (Irvin 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-1) at Atlanta (Strider 8-2), 7:20 p.m.

Washington (Williams 4-4) at Seattle (Castillo 4-6), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

