All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|53
|27
|.663
|_
|Baltimore
|46
|29
|.613
|4½
|New York
|42
|35
|.545
|9½
|Toronto
|42
|36
|.538
|10
|Boston
|40
|38
|.513
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|39
|39
|.500
|_
|Cleveland
|37
|39
|.487
|1
|Detroit
|33
|42
|.440
|4½
|Chicago
|33
|45
|.423
|6
|Kansas City
|22
|55
|.286
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|47
|29
|.618
|_
|Los Angeles
|42
|36
|.538
|6
|Houston
|41
|36
|.532
|6½
|Seattle
|37
|38
|.493
|9½
|Oakland
|20
|59
|.253
|28½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|49
|27
|.645
|_
|Miami
|44
|34
|.564
|6
|Philadelphia
|39
|37
|.513
|10
|New York
|35
|41
|.461
|14
|Washington
|29
|47
|.382
|20
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|41
|36
|.532
|_
|Milwaukee
|39
|37
|.513
|1½
|Chicago
|37
|38
|.493
|3
|Pittsburgh
|35
|41
|.461
|5½
|St. Louis
|31
|45
|.408
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|46
|32
|.590
|_
|San Francisco
|44
|33
|.571
|1½
|Los Angeles
|43
|33
|.566
|2
|San Diego
|37
|40
|.481
|8½
|Colorado
|30
|49
|.380
|16½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 11, Kansas City 3
Minnesota 4, Detroit 1
Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1
Oakland 5, Toronto 4
Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
Seattle 13, Baltimore 1
Boston 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Colorado 7, L.A. Angels 4
L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 2
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City 9, Tampa Bay 4
N.Y. Yankees 1, Texas 0
Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 2
Toronto 7, Oakland 3
Chicago White Sox 5, Boston 4
Baltimore 6, Seattle 4, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 7
Detroit 3, Minnesota 2
L.A. Angels 25, Colorado 1
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota (Ober 4-4) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-5), 12:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 6-6) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-3), 1:35 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 9-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-1), 1:35 p.m.
Oakland (Medina 1-6) at Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2), 1:37 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 5-5) at Cleveland (Civale 2-2), 1:40 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-1) at Colorado (Gomber 4-7), 3:10 p.m.
Houston (Brown 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, Miami 1
Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 1
Cincinnati 11, Atlanta 10
Colorado 7, L.A. Angels 4
San Diego 13, Washington 3
L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 2
San Francisco 8, Arizona 5
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 9, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 2
San Francisco 7, Arizona 6
Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 2
Miami 4, Pittsburgh 3, 11 innings
Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6
L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 7
Washington 2, San Diego 0
L.A. Angels 25, Colorado 1
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-4) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-2), 10:10 a.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 6-6) at Cincinnati (Stoudt 0-1), 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 5-5) at Cleveland (Civale 2-2), 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-7) at Miami (Pérez 4-1), 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-1) at Colorado (Gomber 4-7), 3:10 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 3-4) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-6), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Gore 3-6) at San Diego (Lugo 3-3), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Brown 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
