All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 53 27 .663 _ Baltimore 46 29 .613 4½ New York 42 35 .545 9½ Toronto 42 36 .538 10 Boston 40 38 .513 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 39 39 .500 _ Cleveland 37 39 .487 1 Detroit 33 42 .440 4½ Chicago 33 45 .423 6 Kansas City 22 55 .286 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 47 29 .618 _ Los Angeles 42 36 .538 6 Houston 41 36 .532 6½ Seattle 37 38 .493 9½ Oakland 20 59 .253 28½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 49 27 .645 _ Miami 44 34 .564 6 Philadelphia 39 37 .513 10 New York 35 41 .461 14 Washington 29 47 .382 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 41 36 .532 _ Milwaukee 39 37 .513 1½ Chicago 37 38 .493 3 Pittsburgh 35 41 .461 5½ St. Louis 31 45 .408 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 46 32 .590 _ San Francisco 44 33 .571 1½ Los Angeles 43 33 .566 2 San Diego 37 40 .481 8½ Colorado 30 49 .380 16½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 11, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 4, Detroit 1

Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1

Oakland 5, Toronto 4

Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Seattle 13, Baltimore 1

Boston 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Colorado 7, L.A. Angels 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 2

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City 9, Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Yankees 1, Texas 0

Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 2

Toronto 7, Oakland 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Boston 4

Baltimore 6, Seattle 4, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 7

Detroit 3, Minnesota 2

L.A. Angels 25, Colorado 1

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota (Ober 4-4) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-5), 12:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 6-6) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-3), 1:35 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 9-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-1), 1:35 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 1-6) at Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2), 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 5-5) at Cleveland (Civale 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-1) at Colorado (Gomber 4-7), 3:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Miami 1

Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 11, Atlanta 10

Colorado 7, L.A. Angels 4

San Diego 13, Washington 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 2

San Francisco 8, Arizona 5

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 9, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 2

San Francisco 7, Arizona 6

Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 2

Miami 4, Pittsburgh 3, 11 innings

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6

L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 7

Washington 2, San Diego 0

L.A. Angels 25, Colorado 1

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-4) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-2), 10:10 a.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 6-6) at Cincinnati (Stoudt 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 5-5) at Cleveland (Civale 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-7) at Miami (Pérez 4-1), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-1) at Colorado (Gomber 4-7), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 3-4) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-6), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 3-6) at San Diego (Lugo 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

