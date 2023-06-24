All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 53 26 .671 _ Baltimore 45 29 .608 5½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 53 26 .671 _ Baltimore 45 29 .608 5½ New York 41 35 .539 10½ Toronto 41 36 .532 11 Boston 40 37 .519 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 39 38 .506 _ Cleveland 36 39 .480 2 Detroit 32 42 .432 5½ Chicago 32 45 .416 7 Kansas City 21 55 .276 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 47 28 .627 _ Houston 41 35 .539 6½ Los Angeles 41 36 .532 7 Seattle 37 37 .500 9½ Oakland 20 58 .256 28½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 48 27 .640 _ Miami 43 34 .558 6 Philadelphia 39 36 .520 9 New York 34 41 .453 14 Washington 28 47 .373 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 41 35 .539 _ Milwaukee 39 36 .520 1½ Chicago 36 38 .486 4 Pittsburgh 35 40 .467 5½ St. Louis 31 44 .413 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 46 31 .597 _ San Francisco 43 33 .566 2½ Los Angeles 42 33 .560 3 San Diego 37 39 .487 8½ Colorado 30 48 .385 16½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 6, Boston 0

Cleveland 6, Oakland 1

Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 5

Seattle 10, N.Y. Yankees 2

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 11, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 4, Detroit 1

Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1

Oakland 5, Toronto 4

Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Seattle 13, Baltimore 1

Boston 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Colorado 7, L.A. Angels 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 2

Saturday’s Games

Seattle (Miller 5-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 8-3), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Gray 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Harris 2-1) at Toronto (Berríos 7-5), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-8), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 0-11) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 5-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 3-1), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (López 3-4) at Detroit (Olson 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 5-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Arizona 5, Washington 3

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 1, 10 innings

San Diego 10, San Francisco 0

Miami 6, Pittsburgh 4

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Miami 1

Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 11, Atlanta 10

Colorado 7, L.A. Angels 4

San Diego 13, Washington 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 2

San Francisco 8, Arizona 5

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Steele 7-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 9-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Shuster 4-2) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-5), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 5-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Bido 0-1) at Miami (Hoeing 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 3-1), 7:15 p.m.

Washington (Gray 4-6) at San Diego (Waldron 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 5-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 10:10 a.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

