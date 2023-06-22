Live Radio
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

June 22, 2023, 10:14 PM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 52 26 .667 _
Baltimore 45 28 .616
New York 41 34 .547
Toronto 41 35 .539 10
Boston 39 37 .513 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 38 38 .500 _
Cleveland 36 38 .486 1
Detroit 32 41 .438
Chicago 32 44 .421 6
Kansas City 21 54 .280 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 46 28 .622 _
Houston 41 34 .547
Los Angeles 41 35 .539 6
Seattle 36 37 .493
Oakland 19 58 .247 28½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 48 26 .649 _
Miami 43 33 .566 6
Philadelphia 38 36 .514 10
New York 34 40 .459 14
Washington 28 46 .378 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 40 35 .533 _
Milwaukee 38 36 .514
Chicago 36 38 .486
Pittsburgh 34 40 .459
St. Louis 31 44 .413 9

West Division

W L Pct GB
Arizona 46 30 .605 _
San Francisco 42 33 .560
Los Angeles 41 33 .554 4
San Diego 36 39 .480
Colorado 29 48 .377 17½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 6, Miami 3

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 2

Detroit 9, Kansas City 4

Houston 10, N.Y. Mets 8

N.Y. Yankees 4, Seattle 2

Cleveland 7, Oakland 6

Minnesota 5, Boston 4, 10 innings

Texas 6, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 6, Boston 0

Cleveland 6, Oakland 1

Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 5

Seattle 10, N.Y. Yankees 2

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (Greinke 1-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 8-3), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 0-4) at Detroit (Wentz 1-7), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 4-4) at Baltimore (Gibson 8-4), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 6-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-6), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 2-6) at Toronto (Bassitt 7-5), 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 4-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Bello 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-6) at Colorado (Freeland 4-8), 8:40 p.m.

Houston (France 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 6, Miami 3

Cincinnati 5, Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 3

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1

Houston 10, N.Y. Mets 8

Washington 3, St. Louis 0

L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0

San Francisco 4, San Diego 2

Atlanta at Philadelphia, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona 5, Washington 3

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 1, 10 innings

San Diego 10, San Francisco 0

Miami 6, Pittsburgh 4

Friday’s Games

Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 1-0) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-3) at Miami (Luzardo 6-5), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 6-4) at Philadelphia (Walker 7-3), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 4-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-6) at Colorado (Freeland 4-8), 8:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-8) at San Diego (Musgrove 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (France 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 6-6), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

