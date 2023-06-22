All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 52 25 .675 _ Baltimore 45 28 .616 5…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 52 25 .675 _ Baltimore 45 28 .616 5 New York 41 33 .554 9½ Toronto 41 35 .539 10½ Boston 39 36 .520 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 37 38 .493 _ Cleveland 35 38 .479 1 Detroit 32 41 .438 4 Chicago 32 44 .421 5½ Kansas City 20 54 .270 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 46 28 .622 _ Houston 41 34 .547 5½ Los Angeles 41 35 .539 6 Seattle 35 37 .486 10 Oakland 19 57 .250 28

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 47 26 .644 _ Miami 42 33 .560 6 Philadelphia 38 35 .521 9 New York 34 40 .459 13½ Washington 28 45 .384 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 40 35 .533 _ Milwaukee 38 36 .514 1½ Chicago 36 38 .486 3½ Pittsburgh 34 39 .466 5 St. Louis 31 44 .413 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 45 30 .600 _ San Francisco 42 32 .568 2½ Los Angeles 41 33 .554 3½ San Diego 35 39 .473 9½ Colorado 29 48 .377 17

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City 1, Detroit 0

Toronto 2, Miami 0

N.Y. Yankees 3, Seattle 1

Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 6

Cleveland 3, Oakland 2, 10 innings

Boston 10, Minnesota 4

Houston 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Texas 6

L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 6, Miami 3

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 2

Detroit 9, Kansas City 4

Houston 10, N.Y. Mets 8

N.Y. Yankees 4, Seattle 2

Cleveland 7, Oakland 6

Minnesota 5, Boston 4, 10 innings

Texas 6, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Garza 0-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 7-4), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 1-4) at Cleveland (Allen 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Cuas 3-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 2, Miami 0

Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 0

St. Louis 9, Washington 3

Cincinnati 8, Colorado 6

Houston 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 7, Arizona 5

San Francisco 4, San Diego 3

L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 6, Miami 3

Cincinnati 5, Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 3

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1

Houston 10, N.Y. Mets 8

Washington 3, St. Louis 0

L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0

San Francisco 4, San Diego 2

Atlanta at Philadelphia, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona (Henry 3-1) at Washington (Irvin 1-3), 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 5-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-5), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 3-6) at San Francisco (Wood 2-1), 3:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 8-3) at Miami (Garrett 3-2), 6:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

