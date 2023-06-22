All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|52
|25
|.675
|_
|Baltimore
|45
|28
|.616
|5
|New York
|41
|33
|.554
|9½
|Toronto
|41
|35
|.539
|10½
|Boston
|39
|36
|.520
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|37
|38
|.493
|_
|Cleveland
|35
|38
|.479
|1
|Detroit
|32
|41
|.438
|4
|Chicago
|32
|44
|.421
|5½
|Kansas City
|20
|54
|.270
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|46
|28
|.622
|_
|Houston
|41
|34
|.547
|5½
|Los Angeles
|41
|35
|.539
|6
|Seattle
|35
|37
|.486
|10
|Oakland
|19
|57
|.250
|28
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|47
|26
|.644
|_
|Miami
|42
|33
|.560
|6
|Philadelphia
|38
|35
|.521
|9
|New York
|34
|40
|.459
|13½
|Washington
|28
|45
|.384
|19
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|40
|35
|.533
|_
|Milwaukee
|38
|36
|.514
|1½
|Chicago
|36
|38
|.486
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|34
|39
|.466
|5
|St. Louis
|31
|44
|.413
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|45
|30
|.600
|_
|San Francisco
|42
|32
|.568
|2½
|Los Angeles
|41
|33
|.554
|3½
|San Diego
|35
|39
|.473
|9½
|Colorado
|29
|48
|.377
|17
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City 1, Detroit 0
Toronto 2, Miami 0
N.Y. Yankees 3, Seattle 1
Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 6
Cleveland 3, Oakland 2, 10 innings
Boston 10, Minnesota 4
Houston 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago White Sox 7, Texas 6
L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 6, Miami 3
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 2
Detroit 9, Kansas City 4
Houston 10, N.Y. Mets 8
N.Y. Yankees 4, Seattle 2
Cleveland 7, Oakland 6
Minnesota 5, Boston 4, 10 innings
Texas 6, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0
Thursday’s Games
Boston (Garza 0-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 7-4), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 1-4) at Cleveland (Allen 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Cuas 3-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 2, Miami 0
Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 2
Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 0
St. Louis 9, Washington 3
Cincinnati 8, Colorado 6
Houston 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 7, Arizona 5
San Francisco 4, San Diego 3
L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 6, Miami 3
Cincinnati 5, Colorado 3
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 3
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1
Houston 10, N.Y. Mets 8
Washington 3, St. Louis 0
L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0
San Francisco 4, San Diego 2
Atlanta at Philadelphia, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona (Henry 3-1) at Washington (Irvin 1-3), 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 5-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-5), 1:05 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 3-6) at San Francisco (Wood 2-1), 3:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 8-3) at Miami (Garrett 3-2), 6:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
