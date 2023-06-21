All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|51
|25
|.671
|_
|Baltimore
|45
|27
|.625
|4
|New York
|40
|33
|.548
|9½
|Toronto
|40
|35
|.533
|10½
|Boston
|39
|35
|.527
|11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|36
|38
|.486
|_
|Cleveland
|34
|38
|.472
|1
|Detroit
|31
|41
|.431
|4
|Chicago
|32
|43
|.427
|4½
|Kansas City
|20
|53
|.274
|15½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|45
|28
|.616
|_
|Los Angeles
|41
|34
|.547
|5
|Houston
|40
|34
|.541
|5½
|Seattle
|35
|36
|.493
|9
|Oakland
|19
|56
|.253
|27
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|47
|26
|.644
|_
|Miami
|42
|32
|.568
|5½
|Philadelphia
|38
|35
|.521
|9
|New York
|34
|39
|.466
|13
|Washington
|27
|45
|.375
|19½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|39
|35
|.527
|_
|Milwaukee
|38
|35
|.521
|½
|Chicago
|35
|38
|.479
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|34
|38
|.472
|4
|St. Louis
|31
|43
|.419
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|44
|30
|.595
|_
|San Francisco
|41
|32
|.562
|2½
|Los Angeles
|40
|33
|.548
|3½
|San Diego
|35
|38
|.479
|8½
|Colorado
|29
|47
|.382
|16
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Detroit 6, Kansas City 4
Miami 11, Toronto 0
Boston 9, Minnesota 3
N.Y. Mets 11, Houston 1
Texas 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City 1, Detroit 0
Toronto 2, Miami 0
N.Y. Yankees 3, Seattle 1
Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 6
Cleveland 3, Oakland 2, 10 innings
Boston 10, Minnesota 4
Houston 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago White Sox 7, Texas 6
L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore (Wells 6-2) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-3), 12:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 6-3) at Miami (Alcantara 2-5), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 4-6) at Detroit (Boyd 4-5), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-4) at Houston (Javier 7-1), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Cleveland (Williams 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 4-2) at Minnesota (Gray 4-1), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 6-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-5), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 6-2), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
St. Louis 8, Washington 6
Miami 11, Toronto 0
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 0
Cincinnati 5, Colorado 4
Arizona 9, Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Mets 11, Houston 1
San Francisco 7, San Diego 4, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 2, Miami 0
Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 2
Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 0
St. Louis 9, Washington 3
Cincinnati 8, Colorado 6
Houston 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 7, Arizona 5
San Francisco 4, San Diego 3
L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto (Gausman 6-3) at Miami (Alcantara 2-5), 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 6-6), 12:35 p.m.
Colorado (Seabold 1-3) at Cincinnati (Abbott 3-0), 12:35 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 8-2) at Milwaukee (Teheran 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-4) at Houston (Javier 7-1), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 4-4) at Washington (Williams 3-4), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-5), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 6-2), 9:38 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 5-5) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
