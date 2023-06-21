All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 51 25 .671 _ Baltimore 45 27 .625 4…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 51 25 .671 _ Baltimore 45 27 .625 4 New York 40 33 .548 9½ Toronto 40 35 .533 10½ Boston 39 35 .527 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 36 38 .486 _ Cleveland 34 38 .472 1 Detroit 31 41 .431 4 Chicago 32 43 .427 4½ Kansas City 20 53 .274 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 45 28 .616 _ Los Angeles 41 34 .547 5 Houston 40 34 .541 5½ Seattle 35 36 .493 9 Oakland 19 56 .253 27

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 47 26 .644 _ Miami 42 32 .568 5½ Philadelphia 38 35 .521 9 New York 34 39 .466 13 Washington 27 45 .375 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 39 35 .527 _ Milwaukee 38 35 .521 ½ Chicago 35 38 .479 3½ Pittsburgh 34 38 .472 4 St. Louis 31 43 .419 8

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 44 30 .595 _ San Francisco 41 32 .562 2½ Los Angeles 40 33 .548 3½ San Diego 35 38 .479 8½ Colorado 29 47 .382 16

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Detroit 6, Kansas City 4

Miami 11, Toronto 0

Boston 9, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Mets 11, Houston 1

Texas 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City 1, Detroit 0

Toronto 2, Miami 0

N.Y. Yankees 3, Seattle 1

Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 6

Cleveland 3, Oakland 2, 10 innings

Boston 10, Minnesota 4

Houston 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Texas 6

L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (Wells 6-2) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-3), 12:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 6-3) at Miami (Alcantara 2-5), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-6) at Detroit (Boyd 4-5), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-4) at Houston (Javier 7-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Cleveland (Williams 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 4-2) at Minnesota (Gray 4-1), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 6-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 6-2), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 8, Washington 6

Miami 11, Toronto 0

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 0

Cincinnati 5, Colorado 4

Arizona 9, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 11, Houston 1

San Francisco 7, San Diego 4, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 2, Miami 0

Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 0

St. Louis 9, Washington 3

Cincinnati 8, Colorado 6

Houston 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 7, Arizona 5

San Francisco 4, San Diego 3

L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto (Gausman 6-3) at Miami (Alcantara 2-5), 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 6-6), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Seabold 1-3) at Cincinnati (Abbott 3-0), 12:35 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 8-2) at Milwaukee (Teheran 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-4) at Houston (Javier 7-1), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-4) at Washington (Williams 3-4), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-5), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 6-2), 9:38 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 5-5) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

