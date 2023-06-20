All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 51 24 .680 _ Baltimore 44 27 .620 5…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 51 24 .680 _ Baltimore 44 27 .620 5 New York 39 33 .542 10½ Toronto 39 35 .527 11½ Boston 38 35 .521 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 36 37 .493 _ Cleveland 33 38 .465 2 Detroit 31 40 .437 4 Chicago 31 43 .419 5½ Kansas City 19 53 .264 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 45 27 .625 _ Los Angeles 41 33 .554 5 Houston 39 34 .534 6½ Seattle 35 35 .500 9 Oakland 19 55 .257 27

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 46 26 .639 _ Miami 42 31 .575 4½ Philadelphia 38 34 .528 8 New York 34 38 .472 12 Washington 27 44 .380 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 38 35 .521 _ Milwaukee 37 35 .514 ½ Pittsburgh 34 37 .479 3 Chicago 34 38 .472 3½ St. Louis 30 43 .411 8

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 44 29 .603 _ San Francisco 40 32 .556 3½ Los Angeles 39 33 .542 4½ San Diego 35 37 .486 8½ Colorado 29 46 .387 16

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 2, 1st game

L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 2

Detroit 6, Minnesota 4

Cincinnati 9, Houston 7, 10 innings

Texas 11, Toronto 7

Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2

San Diego 5, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 12, Arizona 3

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Detroit 6, Kansas City 4

Miami 11, Toronto 0

Boston 9, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Mets 11, Houston 1

Texas 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Bradish 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 0-3) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2) at Miami (Pérez 4-1), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-1), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 1-6) at Cleveland (Civale 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 1-3) at Minnesota (Ober 4-3), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-3) at Houston (Valdez 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 9-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-4) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Miami 4, Washington 2

Atlanta 14, Colorado 6

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Cincinnati 9, Houston 7, 10 innings

Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2

San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

San Diego 5, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 12, Arizona 3

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 8, Washington 6

Miami 11, Toronto 0

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 0

Cincinnati 5, Colorado 4

Arizona 9, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 11, Houston 1

San Francisco 7, San Diego 4, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Strider 7-2) at Philadelphia (Suárez 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2) at Miami (Pérez 4-1), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 8-4) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-6), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 3-7) at Washington (Gore 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Davis 0-1) at Cincinnati (Lively 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 3-4) at Milwaukee (Rea 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-3) at Houston (Valdez 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 3-3) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-6), 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-4) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

