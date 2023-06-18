All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 51 24 .680 _ Baltimore 44 27 .620 5…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 51 24 .680 _ Baltimore 44 27 .620 5 New York 39 33 .542 10½ Toronto 39 34 .534 11 Boston 37 35 .514 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 36 36 .500 _ Cleveland 33 38 .465 2½ Detroit 30 40 .429 5 Chicago 31 42 .425 5½ Kansas City 19 52 .268 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 44 27 .620 _ Los Angeles 41 33 .554 4½ Houston 39 33 .542 5½ Seattle 35 35 .500 8½ Oakland 19 55 .257 26½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 46 26 .639 _ Miami 41 31 .569 5 Philadelphia 38 34 .528 8 New York 33 38 .465 12½ Washington 27 43 .386 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 37 34 .521 _ Cincinnati 37 35 .514 ½ Pittsburgh 34 36 .486 2½ Chicago 33 38 .465 4 St. Louis 29 43 .403 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 43 29 .597 _ San Francisco 39 32 .549 3½ Los Angeles 39 33 .542 4 San Diego 35 36 .493 7½ Colorado 29 45 .392 15

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 2, Detroit 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

Texas 4, Toronto 2

Cincinnati 10, Houston 3

Kansas City 10, L.A. Angels 9

Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2, 12 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Seattle 3, 11 innings

San Diego 2, Tampa Bay 0

Arizona 6, Cleveland 3

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 2, 1st game

L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 2

Detroit 6, Minnesota 4

Cincinnati 9, Houston 7, 10 innings

Texas 11, Toronto 7

Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2

San Diego 5, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 12, Arizona 3

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Lyles 0-11) at Detroit (Olson 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 7-4) at Miami (Hoeing 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 2-1) at Minnesota (López 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-2) at Houston (Brown 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 10, Colorado 2

Miami 5, Washington 2

St. Louis 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Cincinnati 10, Houston 3

Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2, 12 innings

San Diego 2, Tampa Bay 0

San Francisco 15, L.A. Dodgers 0

Arizona 6, Cleveland 3

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Miami 4, Washington 2

Atlanta 14, Colorado 6

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Cincinnati 9, Houston 7, 10 innings

Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2

San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

San Diego 5, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 12, Arizona 3

Monday’s Games

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-5) at Washington (Gray 4-5), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 7-4) at Miami (Hoeing 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Bido 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 4-6) at Cincinnati (Williamson 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 8-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-2) at Houston (Brown 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 7-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.