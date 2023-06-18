All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|51
|24
|.680
|_
|Baltimore
|44
|27
|.620
|5
|New York
|39
|33
|.542
|10½
|Toronto
|39
|34
|.534
|11
|Boston
|37
|35
|.514
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|36
|36
|.500
|_
|Cleveland
|33
|38
|.465
|2½
|Detroit
|30
|40
|.429
|5
|Chicago
|31
|42
|.425
|5½
|Kansas City
|19
|52
|.268
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|44
|27
|.620
|_
|Los Angeles
|41
|33
|.554
|4½
|Houston
|39
|33
|.542
|5½
|Seattle
|35
|35
|.500
|8½
|Oakland
|19
|55
|.257
|26½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|46
|26
|.639
|_
|Miami
|41
|31
|.569
|5
|Philadelphia
|38
|34
|.528
|8
|New York
|33
|38
|.465
|12½
|Washington
|27
|43
|.386
|18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|37
|34
|.521
|_
|Cincinnati
|37
|35
|.514
|½
|Pittsburgh
|34
|36
|.486
|2½
|Chicago
|33
|38
|.465
|4
|St. Louis
|29
|43
|.403
|8½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|43
|29
|.597
|_
|San Francisco
|39
|32
|.549
|3½
|Los Angeles
|39
|33
|.542
|4
|San Diego
|35
|36
|.493
|7½
|Colorado
|29
|45
|.392
|15
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 2, Detroit 0
Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2
Texas 4, Toronto 2
Cincinnati 10, Houston 3
Kansas City 10, L.A. Angels 9
Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2, 12 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, Seattle 3, 11 innings
San Diego 2, Tampa Bay 0
Arizona 6, Cleveland 3
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 2, 1st game
L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 2
Detroit 6, Minnesota 4
Cincinnati 9, Houston 7, 10 innings
Texas 11, Toronto 7
Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2
San Diego 5, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 12, Arizona 3
Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Kansas City (Lyles 0-11) at Detroit (Olson 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 7-4) at Miami (Hoeing 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Paxton 2-1) at Minnesota (López 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-2) at Houston (Brown 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2
Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 0
Atlanta 10, Colorado 2
Miami 5, Washington 2
St. Louis 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Cincinnati 10, Houston 3
Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2, 12 innings
San Diego 2, Tampa Bay 0
San Francisco 15, L.A. Dodgers 0
Arizona 6, Cleveland 3
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Miami 4, Washington 2
Atlanta 14, Colorado 6
Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 8, N.Y. Mets 7
Cincinnati 9, Houston 7, 10 innings
Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2
San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
San Diego 5, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 12, Arizona 3
Monday’s Games
St. Louis (Flaherty 3-5) at Washington (Gray 4-5), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 7-4) at Miami (Hoeing 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Bido 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 4-6) at Cincinnati (Williamson 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 8-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-2) at Houston (Brown 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Wacha 7-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:05 p.m.
