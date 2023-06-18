All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 51 23 .689 _ Baltimore 43 27 .614 6…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 51 23 .689 _ Baltimore 43 27 .614 6 New York 39 31 .557 10 Toronto 39 33 .542 11 Boston 35 35 .500 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 36 35 .507 _ Cleveland 32 38 .457 3½ Chicago 31 41 .431 5½ Detroit 29 40 .420 6 Kansas City 19 51 .271 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 43 27 .614 _ Houston 39 32 .549 4½ Los Angeles 40 33 .548 4½ Seattle 34 35 .493 8½ Oakland 19 54 .260 25½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 45 26 .634 _ Miami 40 31 .563 5 Philadelphia 37 34 .521 8 New York 33 37 .471 11½ Washington 27 42 .391 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 36 34 .514 _ Cincinnati 36 35 .507 ½ Pittsburgh 34 35 .493 1½ Chicago 33 37 .471 3 St. Louis 28 43 .394 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 43 28 .606 _ Los Angeles 39 32 .549 4 San Francisco 38 32 .543 4½ San Diego 34 36 .486 8½ Colorado 29 44 .397 15

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Baltimore 3

Boston 15, N.Y. Yankees 5

Detroit 7, Minnesota 1

Cincinnati 2, Houston 1

Toronto 2, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 3, Kansas City 0

Philadelphia 6, Oakland 1

Arizona 5, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 6, San Diego 2

Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 2, Detroit 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

Texas 4, Toronto 2

Cincinnati 10, Houston 3

Kansas City 10, L.A. Angels 9

Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2, 12 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Seattle 3, 11 innings

San Diego 2, Tampa Bay 0

Arizona 6, Cleveland 3

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Kremer 7-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-4), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-6) at Boston (TBD), 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Houston (Blanco 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (Varland 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 3-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-6), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 7-5) at Texas (Gray 6-2), 2:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-4) at Oakland (Harris 2-0), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-7) at Seattle (Miller 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 2-2) at Arizona (Davies 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 3-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-1) at Boston (Bello 3-4), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Mets 6, St. Louis 1

Atlanta 8, Colorado 1

Miami 6, Washington 5

Cincinnati 2, Houston 1

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 4

Philadelphia 6, Oakland 1

Arizona 5, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 6, San Diego 2

San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 10, Colorado 2

Miami 5, Washington 2

St. Louis 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Cincinnati 10, Houston 3

Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2, 12 innings

San Diego 2, Tampa Bay 0

San Francisco 15, L.A. Dodgers 0

Arizona 6, Cleveland 3

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Kremer 7-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-4), 1:05 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 5-6), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 5-5) at Washington (Corbin 4-7), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-3), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Houston (Blanco 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-6), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-4) at Oakland (Harris 2-0), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 2-2) at Arizona (Davies 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 3-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

