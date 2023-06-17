All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 51 22 .699 _ Baltimore 43 26 .623 6…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 51 22 .699 _ Baltimore 43 26 .623 6 New York 39 31 .557 10½ Toronto 39 32 .549 11 Boston 35 35 .500 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 35 35 .500 _ Cleveland 32 37 .464 2½ Detroit 29 39 .426 5 Chicago 30 41 .423 5½ Kansas City 18 51 .261 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 42 27 .609 _ Houston 39 31 .557 3½ Los Angeles 40 32 .556 3½ Seattle 34 34 .500 7½ Oakland 19 53 .264 24½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 44 26 .629 _ Miami 39 31 .557 5 Philadelphia 36 34 .514 8 New York 33 36 .478 10½ Washington 27 41 .397 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 35 34 .507 _ Cincinnati 35 35 .500 ½ Pittsburgh 34 34 .500 ½ Chicago 32 37 .464 3 St. Louis 27 43 .386 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 42 28 .600 _ Los Angeles 39 31 .557 3 San Francisco 37 32 .536 4½ San Diego 33 36 .478 8½ Colorado 29 43 .403 14

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3

Detroit 8, Minnesota 4

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 3

Washington 4, Houston 1, 10 innings

Cleveland 8, San Diego 6

L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 11 innings

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Baltimore 3

Boston 15, N.Y. Yankees 5

Detroit 7, Minnesota 1

Cincinnati 2, Houston 1

Toronto 2, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 3, Kansas City 0

Philadelphia 6, Oakland 1

Arizona 5, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 6, San Diego 2

Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Wentz 1-6) at Minnesota (De León 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-2), 2:20 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Texas (Dunning 5-1), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-6), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at Houston (Bielak 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 5-2) at Kansas City (Mayers 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-6) at Boston (Bello 3-4), 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 8-2) at San Diego (Snell 2-6), 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 5-3) at Arizona (Henry 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Arizona 4

Atlanta 8, Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 4, Houston 1, 10 innings

Cleveland 8, San Diego 6

L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 11 innings

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Mets 6, St. Louis 1

Atlanta 8, Colorado 1

Miami 6, Washington 5

Cincinnati 2, Houston 1

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 4

Philadelphia 6, Oakland 1

Arizona 5, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 6, San Diego 2

San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Gibson 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-2), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 2-2) at Washington (Irvin 1-3), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-6), 4:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at Houston (Bielak 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Seabold 1-2) at Atlanta (Elder 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 8-2) at Milwaukee (Miley 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 8-2) at San Diego (Snell 2-6), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 3-0), 9:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 5-3) at Arizona (Henry 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

