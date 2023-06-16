All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 50 22 .694 _ Baltimore 43 25 .632 5…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 50 22 .694 _ Baltimore 43 25 .632 5 New York 39 30 .565 9½ Toronto 38 32 .543 11 Boston 34 35 .493 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 35 34 .507 _ Cleveland 32 36 .471 2½ Chicago 30 40 .429 5½ Detroit 28 39 .418 6 Kansas City 18 50 .265 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 42 26 .618 _ Houston 39 30 .565 3½ Los Angeles 39 32 .549 4½ Seattle 33 34 .493 8½ Oakland 19 52 .268 24½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 43 26 .623 _ Miami 38 31 .551 5 Philadelphia 35 34 .507 8 New York 32 36 .471 10½ Washington 27 40 .403 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 34 33 .507 _ Milwaukee 34 34 .500 ½ Cincinnati 34 35 .493 1 Chicago 31 37 .456 3½ St. Louis 27 42 .391 8

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 41 28 .594 _ Los Angeles 39 30 .565 2 San Francisco 36 32 .529 4½ San Diego 33 35 .485 7½ Colorado 29 42 .408 13

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2

Atlanta 10, Detroit 7, 1st game

Atlanta 6, Detroit 5, 2nd game

Toronto 3, Baltimore 1

Boston 6, Colorado 3

N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Houston 5, Washington 4

Texas 6, L.A. Angels 3

Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 4

San Diego 5, Cleveland 0

Miami 4, Seattle 1

Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 3

Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Dodgers 4

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3

Detroit 8, Minnesota 4

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 3

Washington 4, Houston 1, 10 innings

Cleveland 8, San Diego 6

L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 11 innings

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Irvin 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-3) at Boston (Houck 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 5-3) at Texas (Pérez 6-2), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 2-0) at Houston (France 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (Ryan 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-6) at Kansas City (Singer 4-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at Arizona (Gallen 7-2), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 6-3) at Oakland (Sears 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-1) at San Diego (Darvish 5-4), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-5) at Seattle (Woo 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Arizona 4

Atlanta 8, Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 4, Houston 1, 10 innings

Cleveland 8, San Diego 6

L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 11 innings

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Irvin 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-5) at Washington (Williams 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lamet 1-3) at Atlanta (Shuster 3-2), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 2-0) at Houston (France 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Hill 6-5) at Milwaukee (Teheran 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at Arizona (Gallen 7-2), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 6-3) at Oakland (Sears 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-1) at San Diego (Darvish 5-4), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Brebbia 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

