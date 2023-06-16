All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|50
|22
|.694
|_
|Baltimore
|43
|25
|.632
|5
|New York
|39
|30
|.565
|9½
|Toronto
|38
|32
|.543
|11
|Boston
|34
|35
|.493
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|35
|34
|.507
|_
|Cleveland
|32
|36
|.471
|2½
|Chicago
|30
|40
|.429
|5½
|Detroit
|28
|39
|.418
|6
|Kansas City
|18
|50
|.265
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|42
|26
|.618
|_
|Houston
|39
|30
|.565
|3½
|Los Angeles
|39
|32
|.549
|4½
|Seattle
|33
|34
|.493
|8½
|Oakland
|19
|52
|.268
|24½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|43
|26
|.623
|_
|Miami
|38
|31
|.551
|5
|Philadelphia
|35
|34
|.507
|8
|New York
|32
|36
|.471
|10½
|Washington
|27
|40
|.403
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|34
|33
|.507
|_
|Milwaukee
|34
|34
|.500
|½
|Cincinnati
|34
|35
|.493
|1
|Chicago
|31
|37
|.456
|3½
|St. Louis
|27
|42
|.391
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|41
|28
|.594
|_
|Los Angeles
|39
|30
|.565
|2
|San Francisco
|36
|32
|.529
|4½
|San Diego
|33
|35
|.485
|7½
|Colorado
|29
|42
|.408
|13
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2
Atlanta 10, Detroit 7, 1st game
Atlanta 6, Detroit 5, 2nd game
Toronto 3, Baltimore 1
Boston 6, Colorado 3
N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings
Houston 5, Washington 4
Texas 6, L.A. Angels 3
Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 4
San Diego 5, Cleveland 0
Miami 4, Seattle 1
Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 3
Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Dodgers 4
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 4, Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3
Detroit 8, Minnesota 4
L.A. Angels 5, Texas 3
Washington 4, Houston 1, 10 innings
Cleveland 8, San Diego 6
L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 11 innings
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Irvin 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-3) at Boston (Houck 3-6), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 5-3) at Texas (Pérez 6-2), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 2-0) at Houston (France 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (Ryan 7-3), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-6) at Kansas City (Singer 4-5), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at Arizona (Gallen 7-2), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 6-3) at Oakland (Sears 1-3), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-1) at San Diego (Darvish 5-4), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-5) at Seattle (Woo 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2
San Francisco 8, St. Louis 5, 10 innings
Atlanta 10, Detroit 7, 1st game
Atlanta 6, Detroit 5, 2nd game
Boston 6, Colorado 3
N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings
Houston 5, Washington 4
Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 4
Chicago Cubs 10, Pittsburgh 6
San Diego 5, Cleveland 0
Miami 4, Seattle 1
Philadelphia 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Dodgers 4
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 5, Arizona 4
Atlanta 8, Colorado 3
Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 2
Washington 4, Houston 1, 10 innings
Cleveland 8, San Diego 6
L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 11 innings
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Irvin 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-5) at Washington (Williams 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Lamet 1-3) at Atlanta (Shuster 3-2), 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 2-0) at Houston (France 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Hill 6-5) at Milwaukee (Teheran 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at Arizona (Gallen 7-2), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 6-3) at Oakland (Sears 1-3), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-1) at San Diego (Darvish 5-4), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Brebbia 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
