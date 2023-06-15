All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|49
|22
|.690
|_
|Baltimore
|42
|25
|.627
|5
|New York
|39
|30
|.565
|9
|Toronto
|38
|31
|.551
|10
|Boston
|34
|35
|.493
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|35
|33
|.515
|_
|Cleveland
|31
|36
|.463
|3½
|Chicago
|30
|39
|.435
|5½
|Detroit
|27
|39
|.409
|7
|Kansas City
|18
|50
|.265
|17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|42
|25
|.627
|_
|Houston
|39
|29
|.574
|3½
|Los Angeles
|38
|32
|.543
|5½
|Seattle
|33
|34
|.493
|9
|Oakland
|19
|51
|.271
|24½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|42
|26
|.618
|_
|Miami
|38
|31
|.551
|4½
|Philadelphia
|34
|34
|.500
|8
|New York
|32
|36
|.471
|10
|Washington
|26
|40
|.394
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|34
|32
|.515
|_
|Milwaukee
|34
|34
|.500
|1
|Cincinnati
|34
|35
|.493
|1½
|Chicago
|30
|37
|.448
|4½
|St. Louis
|27
|42
|.391
|8½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|41
|27
|.603
|_
|Los Angeles
|38
|30
|.559
|3
|San Francisco
|36
|32
|.529
|5
|San Diego
|33
|34
|.493
|7½
|Colorado
|29
|41
|.414
|13
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 11, Toronto 6
N.Y. Yankees 7, N.Y. Mets 6
Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 5
Colorado 7, Boston 6, 10 innings
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4
Houston 6, Washington 1
L.A. Angels 7, Texas 3
San Diego 6, Cleveland 3
Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1
Seattle 9, Miami 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Atlanta at Detroit, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2
Atlanta 10, Detroit 7, 1st game
Atlanta 6, Detroit 5, 2nd game
Toronto 3, Baltimore 1
Boston 6, Colorado 3
N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings
Houston 5, Washington 4
Texas 6, L.A. Angels 3
Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 4
San Diego 5, Cleveland 0
Miami 4, Seattle 1
Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 3
Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Dodgers 4
Thursday’s Games
Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2) at Baltimore (Wells 5-2), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-3) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-0), 3:37 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 3-5) at Minnesota (Gray 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-2) at Texas (Eovaldi 9-2), 8:05 p.m.
Washington (Gore 3-5) at Houston (Javier 7-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at San Diego (Weathers 1-4), 8:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-2), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, N.Y. Mets 6
Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 5
Colorado 7, Boston 6, 10 innings
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4
Houston 6, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 11, Pittsburgh 3
San Francisco 11, St. Louis 3
San Diego 6, Cleveland 3
Philadelphia 15, Arizona 3
Seattle 9, Miami 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Atlanta at Detroit, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2
San Francisco 8, St. Louis 5, 10 innings
Atlanta 10, Detroit 7, 1st game
Atlanta 6, Detroit 5, 2nd game
Boston 6, Colorado 3
N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings
Houston 5, Washington 4
Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 4
Chicago Cubs 10, Pittsburgh 6
San Diego 5, Cleveland 0
Miami 4, Seattle 1
Philadelphia 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Dodgers 4
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia (Nola 5-5) at Arizona (Nelson 3-3), 3:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-7) at Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 7-4), 8:05 p.m.
Washington (Gore 3-5) at Houston (Javier 7-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at San Diego (Weathers 1-4), 8:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-2), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
