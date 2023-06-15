All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 49 22 .690 _ Baltimore 42 25 .627 5…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 49 22 .690 _ Baltimore 42 25 .627 5 New York 39 30 .565 9 Toronto 38 31 .551 10 Boston 34 35 .493 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 35 33 .515 _ Cleveland 31 36 .463 3½ Chicago 30 39 .435 5½ Detroit 27 39 .409 7 Kansas City 18 50 .265 17

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 42 25 .627 _ Houston 39 29 .574 3½ Los Angeles 38 32 .543 5½ Seattle 33 34 .493 9 Oakland 19 51 .271 24½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 42 26 .618 _ Miami 38 31 .551 4½ Philadelphia 34 34 .500 8 New York 32 36 .471 10 Washington 26 40 .394 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 34 32 .515 _ Milwaukee 34 34 .500 1 Cincinnati 34 35 .493 1½ Chicago 30 37 .448 4½ St. Louis 27 42 .391 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 41 27 .603 _ Los Angeles 38 30 .559 3 San Francisco 36 32 .529 5 San Diego 33 34 .493 7½ Colorado 29 41 .414 13

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 11, Toronto 6

N.Y. Yankees 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 5

Colorado 7, Boston 6, 10 innings

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4

Houston 6, Washington 1

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 3

San Diego 6, Cleveland 3

Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle 9, Miami 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Atlanta at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2

Atlanta 10, Detroit 7, 1st game

Atlanta 6, Detroit 5, 2nd game

Toronto 3, Baltimore 1

Boston 6, Colorado 3

N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Houston 5, Washington 4

Texas 6, L.A. Angels 3

Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 4

San Diego 5, Cleveland 0

Miami 4, Seattle 1

Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 3

Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Dodgers 4

Thursday’s Games

Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2) at Baltimore (Wells 5-2), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-3) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-0), 3:37 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 3-5) at Minnesota (Gray 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-2) at Texas (Eovaldi 9-2), 8:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 3-5) at Houston (Javier 7-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at San Diego (Weathers 1-4), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-2), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 5

Colorado 7, Boston 6, 10 innings

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4

Houston 6, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 11, Pittsburgh 3

San Francisco 11, St. Louis 3

San Diego 6, Cleveland 3

Philadelphia 15, Arizona 3

Seattle 9, Miami 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Atlanta at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco 8, St. Louis 5, 10 innings

Atlanta 10, Detroit 7, 1st game

Atlanta 6, Detroit 5, 2nd game

Boston 6, Colorado 3

N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Houston 5, Washington 4

Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 4

Chicago Cubs 10, Pittsburgh 6

San Diego 5, Cleveland 0

Miami 4, Seattle 1

Philadelphia 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Dodgers 4

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 5-5) at Arizona (Nelson 3-3), 3:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-7) at Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 7-4), 8:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 3-5) at Houston (Javier 7-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at San Diego (Weathers 1-4), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-2), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

