All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 48 21 .696 _ Baltimore 41 24 .631 5…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 48 21 .696 _ Baltimore 41 24 .631 5 New York 38 29 .567 9 Toronto 37 30 .552 10 Boston 33 34 .493 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 33 33 .500 _ Cleveland 31 34 .477 1½ Chicago 29 38 .433 4½ Detroit 27 37 .422 5 Kansas City 18 48 .273 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 41 24 .631 _ Houston 37 29 .561 4½ Los Angeles 37 31 .544 5½ Seattle 32 33 .492 9 Oakland 18 50 .265 24½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 40 26 .606 _ Miami 37 30 .552 3½ Philadelphia 32 34 .485 8 New York 31 35 .470 9 Washington 26 38 .406 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 34 30 .531 _ Milwaukee 34 32 .515 1 Cincinnati 32 35 .478 3½ Chicago 28 37 .431 6½ St. Louis 27 40 .403 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 41 25 .621 _ Los Angeles 37 29 .561 4 San Francisco 34 32 .515 7 San Diego 31 34 .477 9½ Colorado 28 40 .412 14

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Arizona 7, Detroit 5

Cleveland 5, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 7, Texas 3

Baltimore 11, Kansas City 3

Toronto 7, Minnesota 6

Miami 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Oakland 8, Milwaukee 6

L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 4

Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Detroit 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

Colorado 4, Boston 3, 10 innings

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 6, 12 innings

Seattle 8, Miami 1

Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 3

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Strider 6-2) at Detroit (Olson 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 7-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-3), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Boston (Crawford 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4) at Minnesota (López 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-10), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-6) at Houston (Brown 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 2-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 5-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-5), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Oakland (Harris 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Arizona 7, Detroit 5

Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Washington 6, Atlanta 2

Philadelphia 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Miami 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 3

Oakland 8, Milwaukee 6

Colorado 5, San Diego 4

San Francisco 13, Chicago Cubs 3

Monday’s Games

Detroit 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

Colorado 4, Boston 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 4, St. Louis 3

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings

Seattle 8, Miami 1

Arizona 9, Philadelphia 8

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Strider 6-2) at Detroit (Olson 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Boston (Crawford 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4) at Minnesota (López 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 5-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4), 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-4), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-10), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-6) at Houston (Brown 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 2-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 5-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-5), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-4) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.