Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

June 13, 2023, 1:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 48 21 .696 _
Baltimore 41 24 .631 5
New York 38 29 .567 9
Toronto 37 30 .552 10
Boston 33 34 .493 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 33 33 .500 _
Cleveland 31 34 .477
Chicago 29 38 .433
Detroit 27 37 .422 5
Kansas City 18 48 .273 15

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 41 24 .631 _
Houston 37 29 .561
Los Angeles 37 31 .544
Seattle 32 33 .492 9
Oakland 18 50 .265 24½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 40 26 .606 _
Miami 37 30 .552
Philadelphia 32 34 .485 8
New York 31 35 .470 9
Washington 26 38 .406 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 34 30 .531 _
Milwaukee 34 32 .515 1
Cincinnati 32 35 .478
Chicago 28 37 .431
St. Louis 27 40 .403

West Division

W L Pct GB
Arizona 41 25 .621 _
Los Angeles 37 29 .561 4
San Francisco 34 32 .515 7
San Diego 31 34 .477
Colorado 28 40 .412 14

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Arizona 7, Detroit 5

Cleveland 5, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 7, Texas 3

Baltimore 11, Kansas City 3

Toronto 7, Minnesota 6

Miami 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Oakland 8, Milwaukee 6

L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 4

Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Detroit 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

Colorado 4, Boston 3, 10 innings

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 6, 12 innings

Seattle 8, Miami 1

Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 3

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Strider 6-2) at Detroit (Olson 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 7-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-3), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Boston (Crawford 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4) at Minnesota (López 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-10), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-6) at Houston (Brown 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 2-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 5-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-5), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Oakland (Harris 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Arizona 7, Detroit 5

Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Washington 6, Atlanta 2

Philadelphia 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Miami 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 3

Oakland 8, Milwaukee 6

Colorado 5, San Diego 4

San Francisco 13, Chicago Cubs 3

Monday’s Games

Detroit 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

Colorado 4, Boston 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 4, St. Louis 3

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings

Seattle 8, Miami 1

Arizona 9, Philadelphia 8

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Strider 6-2) at Detroit (Olson 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Boston (Crawford 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4) at Minnesota (López 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 5-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4), 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-4), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-10), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-6) at Houston (Brown 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 2-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 5-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-5), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-4) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

