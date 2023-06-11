All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|48
|20
|.706
|_
|Baltimore
|41
|24
|.631
|5½
|New York
|38
|29
|.567
|9½
|Toronto
|37
|30
|.552
|10½
|Boston
|33
|33
|.500
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|33
|33
|.500
|_
|Cleveland
|31
|34
|.477
|1½
|Chicago
|29
|38
|.433
|4½
|Detroit
|26
|37
|.413
|5½
|Kansas City
|18
|47
|.277
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|41
|23
|.641
|_
|Houston
|37
|29
|.561
|5
|Los Angeles
|36
|31
|.537
|6½
|Seattle
|31
|33
|.484
|10
|Oakland
|17
|50
|.254
|25½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|40
|25
|.615
|_
|Miami
|37
|29
|.561
|3½
|Philadelphia
|32
|33
|.492
|8
|New York
|31
|35
|.470
|9½
|Washington
|26
|38
|.406
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|34
|30
|.531
|_
|Milwaukee
|34
|32
|.515
|1
|Cincinnati
|31
|35
|.470
|4
|Chicago
|28
|37
|.431
|6½
|St. Louis
|27
|39
|.409
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|40
|25
|.615
|_
|Los Angeles
|37
|29
|.561
|3½
|San Francisco
|33
|32
|.508
|7
|San Diego
|31
|34
|.477
|9
|Colorado
|27
|40
|.403
|14
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Arizona 5, Detroit 0
Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 9, Toronto 4
Baltimore 6, Kansas City 1
Texas 8, Tampa Bay 4
Oakland 2, Milwaukee 1, 10 innings
Houston 6, Cleveland 4
N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 1
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2
Sunday’s Games
Arizona 7, Detroit 5
Cleveland 5, Houston 0
Tampa Bay 7, Texas 3
Baltimore 11, Kansas City 3
Toronto 7, Minnesota 6
Miami 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Oakland 8, Milwaukee 6
L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 4
Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Atlanta (Morton 5-6) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Seabold 1-2) at Boston (Paxton 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 3-1) at Texas (Dunning 5-1), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-6), 8:10 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 5-4) at Seattle (Miller 3-3), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 8-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 1-6), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Arizona 5, Detroit 0
Cincinnati 8, St. Louis 4
Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1
San Diego 3, Colorado 2
Atlanta 6, Washington 4
N.Y. Mets 5, Pittsburgh 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, Philadelphia 0
Oakland 2, Milwaukee 1, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 0
Sunday’s Games
Arizona 7, Detroit 5
Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Washington 6, Atlanta 2
Philadelphia 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
Miami 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 3
Oakland 8, Milwaukee 6
Colorado 5, San Diego 4
San Francisco 13, Chicago Cubs 3
Monday’s Games
Atlanta (Morton 5-6) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Seabold 1-2) at Boston (Paxton 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 4-6) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-2), 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-6), 8:10 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 5-4) at Seattle (Miller 3-3), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Strahm 4-3) at Arizona (Henry 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
