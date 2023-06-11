All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 48 20 .706 _ Baltimore 41 24 .631 5½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 48 20 .706 _ Baltimore 41 24 .631 5½ New York 38 29 .567 9½ Toronto 37 30 .552 10½ Boston 33 33 .500 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 33 33 .500 _ Cleveland 31 34 .477 1½ Chicago 29 38 .433 4½ Detroit 26 37 .413 5½ Kansas City 18 47 .277 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 41 23 .641 _ Houston 37 29 .561 5 Los Angeles 36 31 .537 6½ Seattle 31 33 .484 10 Oakland 17 50 .254 25½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 40 25 .615 _ Miami 37 29 .561 3½ Philadelphia 32 33 .492 8 New York 31 35 .470 9½ Washington 26 38 .406 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 34 30 .531 _ Milwaukee 34 32 .515 1 Cincinnati 31 35 .470 4 Chicago 28 37 .431 6½ St. Louis 27 39 .409 8

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 40 25 .615 _ Los Angeles 37 29 .561 3½ San Francisco 33 32 .508 7 San Diego 31 34 .477 9 Colorado 27 40 .403 14

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Arizona 5, Detroit 0

Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 9, Toronto 4

Baltimore 6, Kansas City 1

Texas 8, Tampa Bay 4

Oakland 2, Milwaukee 1, 10 innings

Houston 6, Cleveland 4

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 1

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2

Sunday’s Games

Arizona 7, Detroit 5

Cleveland 5, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 7, Texas 3

Baltimore 11, Kansas City 3

Toronto 7, Minnesota 6

Miami 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Oakland 8, Milwaukee 6

L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 4

Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Morton 5-6) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Seabold 1-2) at Boston (Paxton 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 3-1) at Texas (Dunning 5-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-6), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 5-4) at Seattle (Miller 3-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 8-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 1-6), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Arizona 5, Detroit 0

Cincinnati 8, St. Louis 4

Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1

San Diego 3, Colorado 2

Atlanta 6, Washington 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, Philadelphia 0

Oakland 2, Milwaukee 1, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 0

Sunday’s Games

Arizona 7, Detroit 5

Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Washington 6, Atlanta 2

Philadelphia 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Miami 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 3

Oakland 8, Milwaukee 6

Colorado 5, San Diego 4

San Francisco 13, Chicago Cubs 3

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Morton 5-6) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Seabold 1-2) at Boston (Paxton 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 4-6) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-2), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-6), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 5-4) at Seattle (Miller 3-3), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Strahm 4-3) at Arizona (Henry 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

