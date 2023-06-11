All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 47 20 .701 _ Baltimore 40 24 .625 5½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 47 20 .701 _ Baltimore 40 24 .625 5½ New York 38 28 .576 8½ Toronto 36 30 .545 10½ Boston 32 33 .492 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 33 32 .508 _ Cleveland 30 34 .469 2½ Chicago 29 37 .439 4½ Detroit 26 36 .419 5½ Kansas City 18 46 .281 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 41 22 .651 _ Houston 37 28 .569 5 Los Angeles 35 31 .530 7½ Seattle 31 32 .492 10 Oakland 16 50 .242 26½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 40 24 .625 _ Miami 36 29 .554 4½ Philadelphia 31 33 .484 9 New York 31 34 .477 9½ Washington 25 38 .397 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 33 30 .524 _ Milwaukee 34 31 .523 _ Cincinnati 30 35 .462 4 Chicago 28 36 .438 5½ St. Louis 27 38 .415 7

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 39 25 .609 _ Los Angeles 37 28 .569 2½ San Francisco 32 32 .500 7 San Diego 31 33 .484 8 Colorado 26 40 .394 14

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Texas 3

Arizona 11, Detroit 6

Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Baltimore 3, Kansas City 2

Minnesota 3, Toronto 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 2, Miami 1

Oakland 5, Milwaukee 2

Cleveland 10, Houston 9, 14 innings

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 4

Saturday’s Games

Arizona 5, Detroit 0

Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 9, Toronto 4

Baltimore 6, Kansas City 1

Texas 8, Tampa Bay 4

Oakland 2, Milwaukee 1, 10 innings

Houston 6, Cleveland 4

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 1

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2

Sunday’s Games

Arizona (Gallen 7-2) at Detroit (Wentz 1-6), 11:35 a.m.

Houston (Bielak 3-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-3), 12:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernández 0-3) at Baltimore (Gibson 7-3), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Varland 3-2) at Toronto (Gausman 5-3), 1:37 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 6-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-1), 1:40 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-5), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-2), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Bello 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Arizona 11, Detroit 6

Pittsburgh 14, N.Y. Mets 7

Philadelphia 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Atlanta 3, Washington 2

Chicago White Sox 2, Miami 1

St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 4

Oakland 5, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 9, Colorado 6

Chicago Cubs 3, San Francisco 2

Saturday’s Games

Arizona 5, Detroit 0

Cincinnati 8, St. Louis 4

Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1

San Diego 3, Colorado 2

Atlanta 6, Washington 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, Philadelphia 0

Oakland 2, Milwaukee 1, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 0

Sunday’s Games

Arizona (Gallen 7-2) at Detroit (Wentz 1-6), 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers (González 1-2) at Philadelphia (Walker 5-3), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 7-2), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Williams 2-4) at Atlanta (Elder 4-0), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-5), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1), 2:15 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 2-6) at Colorado (Lamet 1-3), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-2) at San Francisco (Brebbia 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.