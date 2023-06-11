All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|47
|20
|.701
|_
|Baltimore
|40
|24
|.625
|5½
|New York
|38
|28
|.576
|8½
|Toronto
|36
|30
|.545
|10½
|Boston
|32
|33
|.492
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|33
|32
|.508
|_
|Cleveland
|30
|34
|.469
|2½
|Chicago
|29
|37
|.439
|4½
|Detroit
|26
|36
|.419
|5½
|Kansas City
|18
|46
|.281
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|41
|22
|.651
|_
|Houston
|37
|28
|.569
|5
|Los Angeles
|35
|31
|.530
|7½
|Seattle
|31
|32
|.492
|10
|Oakland
|16
|50
|.242
|26½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|40
|24
|.625
|_
|Miami
|36
|29
|.554
|4½
|Philadelphia
|31
|33
|.484
|9
|New York
|31
|34
|.477
|9½
|Washington
|25
|38
|.397
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|33
|30
|.524
|_
|Milwaukee
|34
|31
|.523
|_
|Cincinnati
|30
|35
|.462
|4
|Chicago
|28
|36
|.438
|5½
|St. Louis
|27
|38
|.415
|7
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|39
|25
|.609
|_
|Los Angeles
|37
|28
|.569
|2½
|San Francisco
|32
|32
|.500
|7
|San Diego
|31
|33
|.484
|8
|Colorado
|26
|40
|.394
|14
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 8, Texas 3
Arizona 11, Detroit 6
Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Baltimore 3, Kansas City 2
Minnesota 3, Toronto 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 2, Miami 1
Oakland 5, Milwaukee 2
Cleveland 10, Houston 9, 14 innings
L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 4
Saturday’s Games
Arizona 5, Detroit 0
Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 9, Toronto 4
Baltimore 6, Kansas City 1
Texas 8, Tampa Bay 4
Oakland 2, Milwaukee 1, 10 innings
Houston 6, Cleveland 4
N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 1
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2
Sunday’s Games
Arizona (Gallen 7-2) at Detroit (Wentz 1-6), 11:35 a.m.
Houston (Bielak 3-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-3), 12:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Hernández 0-3) at Baltimore (Gibson 7-3), 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Varland 3-2) at Toronto (Gausman 5-3), 1:37 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 6-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-1), 1:40 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-5), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-2), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Bello 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Arizona 11, Detroit 6
Pittsburgh 14, N.Y. Mets 7
Philadelphia 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Atlanta 3, Washington 2
Chicago White Sox 2, Miami 1
St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 4
Oakland 5, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 9, Colorado 6
Chicago Cubs 3, San Francisco 2
Saturday’s Games
Arizona 5, Detroit 0
Cincinnati 8, St. Louis 4
Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1
San Diego 3, Colorado 2
Atlanta 6, Washington 4
N.Y. Mets 5, Pittsburgh 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, Philadelphia 0
Oakland 2, Milwaukee 1, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 0
Sunday’s Games
Arizona (Gallen 7-2) at Detroit (Wentz 1-6), 11:35 a.m.
L.A. Dodgers (González 1-2) at Philadelphia (Walker 5-3), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 7-2), 1:35 p.m.
Washington (Williams 2-4) at Atlanta (Elder 4-0), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-5), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1), 2:15 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 2-6) at Colorado (Lamet 1-3), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-2) at San Francisco (Brebbia 2-0), 4:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
