All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|47
|19
|.712
|_
|Baltimore
|39
|24
|.619
|6½
|New York
|37
|28
|.569
|9½
|Toronto
|36
|29
|.554
|10½
|Boston
|32
|32
|.500
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|32
|32
|.500
|_
|Cleveland
|30
|33
|.476
|1½
|Chicago
|29
|36
|.446
|3½
|Detroit
|26
|35
|.426
|4½
|Kansas City
|18
|45
|.286
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|40
|22
|.645
|_
|Houston
|36
|28
|.563
|5
|Los Angeles
|35
|30
|.538
|6½
|Seattle
|30
|32
|.484
|10
|Oakland
|15
|50
|.231
|26½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|39
|24
|.619
|_
|Miami
|35
|29
|.547
|4½
|Philadelphia
|31
|32
|.492
|8
|New York
|30
|34
|.469
|9½
|Washington
|25
|37
|.403
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|33
|29
|.532
|_
|Milwaukee
|34
|30
|.531
|_
|Cincinnati
|29
|35
|.453
|5
|Chicago
|27
|36
|.429
|6½
|St. Louis
|27
|37
|.422
|7
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|38
|25
|.603
|_
|Los Angeles
|36
|28
|.563
|2½
|San Francisco
|32
|31
|.508
|6
|San Diego
|30
|33
|.476
|8
|Colorado
|26
|39
|.400
|13
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 2
Baltimore 6, Milwaukee 3
Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 1st game
Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Chicago White Sox 0, 2nd game
Toronto 3, Houston 2
Cleveland 10, Boston 3
L.A. Angels 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 8, Texas 3
Arizona 11, Detroit 6
Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Baltimore 3, Kansas City 2
Minnesota 3, Toronto 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 2, Miami 1
Oakland 5, Milwaukee 2
Cleveland 10, Houston 9, 14 innings
L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 4
Saturday’s Games
Arizona (Nelson 2-3) at Detroit (Boyd 3-4), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-5), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 7-3) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 4-4) at Baltimore (Irvin 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Milwaukee (Teheran 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 8-2) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (France 1-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Houck 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 3-3), 7:35 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5), 10:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Detroit, 11:35 a.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 6, Cincinnati 0
Baltimore 6, Milwaukee 3
San Francisco 6, Colorado 4
Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2
Atlanta 13, N.Y. Mets 10, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Arizona at Washington, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Arizona 11, Detroit 6
Pittsburgh 14, N.Y. Mets 7
Philadelphia 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Atlanta 3, Washington 2
Chicago White Sox 2, Miami 1
St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 4
Oakland 5, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 9, Colorado 6
Chicago Cubs 3, San Francisco 2
Saturday’s Games
Arizona (Nelson 2-3) at Detroit (Boyd 3-4), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-5), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 1-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-2), 2:15 p.m.
San Diego (Weathers 1-4) at Colorado (Freeland 4-7), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 2-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-4), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-4), 4:05 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Milwaukee (Teheran 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Gore 3-4) at Atlanta (Shuster 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:35 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Detroit, 11:35 a.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
