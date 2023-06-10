All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 47 19 .712 _ Baltimore 39 24 .619 6½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 47 19 .712 _ Baltimore 39 24 .619 6½ New York 37 28 .569 9½ Toronto 36 29 .554 10½ Boston 32 32 .500 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 32 32 .500 _ Cleveland 30 33 .476 1½ Chicago 29 36 .446 3½ Detroit 26 35 .426 4½ Kansas City 18 45 .286 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 40 22 .645 _ Houston 36 28 .563 5 Los Angeles 35 30 .538 6½ Seattle 30 32 .484 10 Oakland 15 50 .231 26½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 39 24 .619 _ Miami 35 29 .547 4½ Philadelphia 31 32 .492 8 New York 30 34 .469 9½ Washington 25 37 .403 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 33 29 .532 _ Milwaukee 34 30 .531 _ Cincinnati 29 35 .453 5 Chicago 27 36 .429 6½ St. Louis 27 37 .422 7

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 38 25 .603 _ Los Angeles 36 28 .563 2½ San Francisco 32 31 .508 6 San Diego 30 33 .476 8 Colorado 26 39 .400 13

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 2

Baltimore 6, Milwaukee 3

Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 1st game

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Chicago White Sox 0, 2nd game

Toronto 3, Houston 2

Cleveland 10, Boston 3

L.A. Angels 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Texas 3

Arizona 11, Detroit 6

Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Baltimore 3, Kansas City 2

Minnesota 3, Toronto 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 2, Miami 1

Oakland 5, Milwaukee 2

Cleveland 10, Houston 9, 14 innings

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 4

Saturday’s Games

Arizona (Nelson 2-3) at Detroit (Boyd 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 7-3) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-4) at Baltimore (Irvin 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Milwaukee (Teheran 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 8-2) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (France 1-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Houck 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 3-3), 7:35 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Detroit, 11:35 a.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Cincinnati 0

Baltimore 6, Milwaukee 3

San Francisco 6, Colorado 4

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2

Atlanta 13, N.Y. Mets 10, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Arizona at Washington, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Arizona 11, Detroit 6

Pittsburgh 14, N.Y. Mets 7

Philadelphia 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Atlanta 3, Washington 2

Chicago White Sox 2, Miami 1

St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 4

Oakland 5, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 9, Colorado 6

Chicago Cubs 3, San Francisco 2

Saturday’s Games

Arizona (Nelson 2-3) at Detroit (Boyd 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 1-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-2), 2:15 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 1-4) at Colorado (Freeland 4-7), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 2-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-4), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-4), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Milwaukee (Teheran 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Gore 3-4) at Atlanta (Shuster 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Detroit, 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.