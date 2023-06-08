All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 45 19 .703 _ Baltimore 37 24 .607 6½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 45 19 .703 _ Baltimore 37 24 .607 6½ New York 36 26 .581 8 Toronto 35 28 .556 9½ Boston 31 31 .500 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 31 31 .500 _ Cleveland 28 33 .459 2½ Detroit 26 33 .441 3½ Chicago 27 35 .435 4 Kansas City 18 44 .290 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 40 21 .656 _ Houston 36 26 .581 4½ Los Angeles 33 30 .524 8 Seattle 30 31 .492 10 Oakland 14 50 .219 27½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 37 24 .607 _ Miami 35 28 .556 3 New York 30 32 .484 7½ Philadelphia 29 32 .475 8 Washington 25 36 .410 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 34 28 .548 _ Pittsburgh 32 29 .525 1½ Cincinnati 29 33 .468 5 Chicago 26 35 .426 7½ St. Louis 26 37 .413 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 37 25 .597 _ Los Angeles 35 27 .565 2 San Francisco 31 30 .508 5½ San Diego 29 33 .468 8 Colorado 26 37 .413 11½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 1, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 0

Miami 6, Kansas City 1

Toronto 5, Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Oakland 11, Pittsburgh 2

Boston 5, Cleveland 4

Texas 6, St. Louis 4

Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 3, 10 innings

Seattle 4, San Diego 1

L.A. Angels 7, Chicago Cubs 4

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland 9, Pittsburgh 5

San Diego 10, Seattle 3

Miami 6, Kansas City 1

Tampa Bay 2, Minnesota 1

Toronto 3, Houston 2

Cleveland 5, Boston 2

Milwaukee 10, Baltimore 2

St. Louis 1, Texas 0

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (Ober 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 2-2) at Milwaukee (Rea 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Holton 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-4), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 0-1), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (Valdez 6-4) at Toronto (Berríos 5-4), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Dermody 0-0) at Cleveland (Civale 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-5), 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 1, Detroit 0

Miami 6, Kansas City 1

Oakland 11, Pittsburgh 2

Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 4

Arizona 10, Washington 5

Cincinnati 9, L.A. Dodgers 8

Texas 6, St. Louis 4

Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 10, Colorado 4

Seattle 4, San Diego 1

L.A. Angels 7, Chicago Cubs 4

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland 9, Pittsburgh 5

San Diego 10, Seattle 3

Miami 6, Kansas City 1

Arizona 6, Washington 2

Cincinnati 8, L.A. Dodgers 6

Milwaukee 10, Baltimore 2

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 5

St. Louis 1, Texas 0

San Francisco 5, Colorado 4

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-4) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-4), 12:35 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-3) at Washington (Gray 4-5), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 2-2) at Milwaukee (Rea 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 5-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Detroit (Holton 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-4), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-3) at Atlanta (Strider 6-2), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-5), 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

