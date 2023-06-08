All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|45
|19
|.703
|_
|Baltimore
|37
|24
|.607
|6½
|New York
|36
|26
|.581
|8
|Toronto
|35
|28
|.556
|9½
|Boston
|31
|31
|.500
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|31
|31
|.500
|_
|Cleveland
|28
|33
|.459
|2½
|Detroit
|26
|33
|.441
|3½
|Chicago
|27
|35
|.435
|4
|Kansas City
|18
|44
|.290
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|40
|21
|.656
|_
|Houston
|36
|26
|.581
|4½
|Los Angeles
|33
|30
|.524
|8
|Seattle
|30
|31
|.492
|10
|Oakland
|14
|50
|.219
|27½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|37
|24
|.607
|_
|Miami
|35
|28
|.556
|3
|New York
|30
|32
|.484
|7½
|Philadelphia
|29
|32
|.475
|8
|Washington
|25
|36
|.410
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|34
|28
|.548
|_
|Pittsburgh
|32
|29
|.525
|1½
|Cincinnati
|29
|33
|.468
|5
|Chicago
|26
|35
|.426
|7½
|St. Louis
|26
|37
|.413
|8½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|37
|25
|.597
|_
|Los Angeles
|35
|27
|.565
|2
|San Francisco
|31
|30
|.508
|5½
|San Diego
|29
|33
|.468
|8
|Colorado
|26
|37
|.413
|11½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 1, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 0
Miami 6, Kansas City 1
Toronto 5, Houston 1
Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Oakland 11, Pittsburgh 2
Boston 5, Cleveland 4
Texas 6, St. Louis 4
Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 3, 10 innings
Seattle 4, San Diego 1
L.A. Angels 7, Chicago Cubs 4
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland 9, Pittsburgh 5
San Diego 10, Seattle 3
Miami 6, Kansas City 1
Tampa Bay 2, Minnesota 1
Toronto 3, Houston 2
Cleveland 5, Boston 2
Milwaukee 10, Baltimore 2
St. Louis 1, Texas 0
L.A. Angels 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota (Ober 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 2-2) at Milwaukee (Rea 3-3), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Holton 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-4), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 0-1), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (Valdez 6-4) at Toronto (Berríos 5-4), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Dermody 0-0) at Cleveland (Civale 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-5), 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 1, Detroit 0
Miami 6, Kansas City 1
Oakland 11, Pittsburgh 2
Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 4
Arizona 10, Washington 5
Cincinnati 9, L.A. Dodgers 8
Texas 6, St. Louis 4
Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 3, 10 innings
San Francisco 10, Colorado 4
Seattle 4, San Diego 1
L.A. Angels 7, Chicago Cubs 4
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland 9, Pittsburgh 5
San Diego 10, Seattle 3
Miami 6, Kansas City 1
Arizona 6, Washington 2
Cincinnati 8, L.A. Dodgers 6
Milwaukee 10, Baltimore 2
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 5
St. Louis 1, Texas 0
San Francisco 5, Colorado 4
L.A. Angels 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-4) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-4), 12:35 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 7-3) at Washington (Gray 4-5), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 2-2) at Milwaukee (Rea 3-3), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 5-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Detroit (Holton 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-4), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-3) at Atlanta (Strider 6-2), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-5), 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
