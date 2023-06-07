All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 44 19 .698 _ Baltimore 37 23 .617 5½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 44 19 .698 _ Baltimore 37 23 .617 5½ New York 36 26 .581 7½ Toronto 34 28 .548 9½ Boston 31 30 .508 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 31 30 .508 _ Cleveland 27 33 .450 3½ Detroit 26 33 .441 4 Chicago 27 35 .435 4½ Kansas City 18 43 .295 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 40 20 .667 _ Houston 36 25 .590 4½ Los Angeles 32 30 .516 9 Seattle 30 30 .500 10 Oakland 13 50 .206 28½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 36 24 .600 _ Miami 34 28 .548 3 New York 30 31 .492 6½ Philadelphia 29 32 .475 7½ Washington 25 35 .417 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 33 28 .541 _ Pittsburgh 32 28 .533 ½ Cincinnati 28 33 .459 5 Chicago 26 34 .433 6½ St. Louis 25 37 .403 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 36 25 .590 _ Los Angeles 35 26 .574 1 San Francisco 30 30 .500 5½ San Diego 28 33 .459 8 Colorado 26 36 .419 10½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1

Miami 9, Kansas City 6

Philadelphia 8, Detroit 3

Houston 11, Toronto 4

Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 4

Texas 4, St. Louis 3

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 1, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 0

Miami 6, Kansas City 1

Toronto 5, Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Oakland 11, Pittsburgh 2

Boston 5, Cleveland 4

Texas 6, St. Louis 4

Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 3, 10 innings

Seattle 4, San Diego 1

L.A. Angels 7, Chicago Cubs 4

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland (Harris 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4), 12:35 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 5-4) at San Diego (Wacha 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 0-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-4), 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 0-9) at Miami (Cabrera 4-4), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 1-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 6-4), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 1-2) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 6-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at Texas (Gray 6-1), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 4

Arizona 10, Washington 5

Cincinnati 9, L.A. Dodgers 8

Texas 6, St. Louis 4

San Francisco 10, Colorado 4

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona (Davies 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-4) at Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-2) at Atlanta (Morton 5-6), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 4-6) at Colorado (Seabold 1-2), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

