Barcelona to host Real Madrid in 1st league clasico in October

MADRID (AP) — Defending champion Barcelona will host Real Madrid in the weekend of Oct. 28-29 in the first “clasico” of the new Spanish league season.

The game will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium because Camp Nou, Europe’s largest soccer stadium, is undergoing renovations.

The league calendar was announced Thursday. Barcelona will open its title defense at Getafe with the first round of games held Aug. 12-13. Madrid faces a visit to Athletic Bilbao in the opening round.

Barcelona will visit Madrid for the second league clasico April 20-21 with just six rounds remaining.

Barcelona won its first league title last season since the departure of Lionel Messi.

