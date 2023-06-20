AUTO RACING: NASCAR heads to Nashville; open wheelers have the weekend off

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Ally 400 Site: Nashville, Tennessee. Schedule: Friday, practice, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 1 p.m.;…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Ally 400

Site: Nashville, Tennessee.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 1 p.m.; Sunday, race, 7 p.m. (NBC).

Track: Nashville Superspeedway.

Race distance: 300 laps, 399 miles.

Last year: Chase Elliott won after starting fourth.

Last race: Martin Truex Jr. passed Elliott after a final stage restart at Sonoma and easily held off Kyle Busch for his fourth career victory at the track.

Fast facts: Only Jeff Gordon, with five, has more victories at Sonoma than Truex. … Truex beat Busch by 2.979 seconds for his second victory in the last six races. … Truex joins William Byron (3), Busch (3) and Kyle Larson (2) as multiple race winners this year through 16 events. … Joey Logano was third, followed by Chris Buescher and Elliott. … Truex also moved into the points lead by 13 over Byron with Ryan Blaney and winless Ross Chastain 24 behind. Winless Kevin Harvick is 25 back.

Next race: July 2, Chicago.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Pacific Ocean Automation 147

Site: Nashville, Tennessee.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:35 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 5:35 p.m., and race, 3:30 p.m. (USA).

Track: Nashville Superspeedway.

Race distance: 75 miles, 147.52 miles.

Last year: Justin Allgaier won after starting fifth.

Last race: Aric Almirola won the series inaugural race at Sonoma, capitalizing on a late restart and an even later mistake by Kyle Larson to give RSS Racing its first-ever victory.

Fast facts: Almirola’s victory was the fourth of his career in the series and first on a road course. He has also won three times in the Cup Series. … Larson led 53 of the 79 laps overall and saw a 13.5-second lead evaporate when Jeffrey Earnhardt crashed with 19 laps to go. … A.J. Allmendinger also passed Larson for second, Ty Gibbs was fourth and Parker Kligerman was fifth. … Series points leader John Hunter Nemechek finished 16th. His lead through 14 events is 14 points over Austin Hill with Allgaier 44 points behind.

Next race: July 1, Chicago.

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Rackley Roofing 200

Site: Nashville, Tennessee.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4 p.m., qualifying, 4:30 p.m., and race, 8 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Nashville Superspeedway.

Race distance: 150 laps, 200 miles.

Last year: Ryan Preece won from the pole position.

Last race: Grant Enfinger outran Christian Eckes in a two-lap overtime at World Wide Technology Raceway to become the third multiple race winner of the season.

Fast facts: Enfinger joined Zane Smith and and Eckes as multiple race winners through 12 races. All three have won twice. … The victory was the ninth of Enfinger’s career. … Through 12 events, Corey Heim leads the point standings despite having missed a race. Ty Majeski is 26 back and Zane Smith is 43 behind. … Heim also leads with nine top-10 finishes.

Next race: July 8, Lexington, Ohio.

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Two-time defending champion Max Verstappen started on the pole in Canada and won for the sixth time in eight races, including the last four in a row, and tied Ayrton Senna for fifth with 41 career victories. It also was Red Bull’s 100th victory in the series.

Next race: July 2, Spielberg, Austria.

INDYCAR

Last race: Alex Palou won for the third time in the last four races, overcoming a crash in practice and outrunning defending race champion Josef Newgarden by 4.5610 seconds to expand his points lead and give Chip Ganassi Racing its 250th auto racing victory.

Next race: July 2, Lexington, Ohio.

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Justin Ashley won in Top Fuel and Ron Capps won in Funny Car in Bristol, Tennessee.

Next event: June 25, Norwalk, Ohio.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: June 21-24, Brandon, South Dakota.

