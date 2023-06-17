Atlanta puts road win streak on the line against Indiana

Atlanta Dream (4-5, 3-3 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (4-6, 3-4 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Atlanta Dream (4-5, 3-3 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (4-6, 3-4 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta visits Indiana looking to continue its three-game road winning streak.

Indiana went 2-16 in Eastern Conference action and 3-15 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Fever averaged 18.0 assists per game on 28.4 made field goals last season.

Atlanta went 5-13 in Eastern Conference play and 14-22 overall during the 2022-23 season. The Dream averaged 7.8 steals, 3.1 blocks and 15.2 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Dream: Aari McDonald: out (torn labrum), Danielle Robinson: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.