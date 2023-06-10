Live Radio
Aston Villa reaches deal to sign Youri Tielemans on free transfer from Leicester

The Associated Press

June 10, 2023, 2:40 PM

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa has reached a deal to sign Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans on a free transfer, the Premier League club said Saturday.

The Belgian international’s contract with recently relegated Leicester will expire at the end of the month, after which he will officially complete his move to Villa.

The length of his Villa contract was not disclosed.

“Aston Villa is delighted to announce that the club has reached an agreement to sign Youri Tielemans,” the club said in a statement.

Tielemans, 26, moves as free agent after four years with Leicester where he scored the winning goal in its FA Cup triumph against Chelsea in 2021.

In his final season at the club he was unable to help it avoid relegation from English soccer’s top division.

Tielemans also had previous stints with Anderlecht and Monaco.

