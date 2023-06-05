Arkansas tops Santa Clara in elimination game, 6-4, earns TCU rematch at Fayetteville Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jared Wegner and Kendall Diggs each homered and Arkansas beat Santa Clara 6-4 in an elimination…

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jared Wegner and Kendall Diggs each homered and Arkansas beat Santa Clara 6-4 in an elimination game at the Fayetteville Regional on Sunday night.

Arkansas advances to a rematch with TCU on Monday. The Horned Frogs walloped Arkansas earlier Sunday, 20-5, to send the Razorbacks into the elimination game with Santa Clara. A TCU win Monday earns them the regional championship and its berth in the super regional. The top-seeded Razorbacks must beat TCU twice to claim the crown and advance.

Arkansas built a 4-0 lead through the first four innings but Santa Clara rallied in the bottom of the fifth. Eammon Lance doubled to deep left to score two runs, then scored on an infield throwing error to make it 4-3.

Reliever Will McEntire came on in relief to start the seventh inning and retired eight straight Broncos before giving up a single to Malcolm Williams, who went to second when McEntire balked on an attempted pickoff when he saw no one covering first base, then took third on a pitch in the dirt. Thomas Ferroggiaro singled to score Williams and McEntire gave way to Hunter Hollan, who got Ben Steck to bounce into a game-ending double play.

Brady Tygart (3-1) started and worked 5 ⅔ innings for the Razorbacks (43-17) to earn the win, allowing two earned runs on three hits, walking three and striking out six. McEntire allowed just one run on two hits while striking out five and Hollan earned his first save.

Brandon Gomez (6-4) worked five innings in the start for Santa Clara, giving up three earned runs on four base hits, walking three and striking out six.

