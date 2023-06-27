AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through June…

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through June 27, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Las Vegas (10) 13 1 120 1 1 1 2. Connecticut 12 3 109 2 2 3 3. New York 9 3 101 3 2 3 4. Washington 8 5 90 4 4 4 5. Los Angeles 7 7 79 6 6 6 6. Dallas 6 8 61 7 6 10 7. Atlanta 5 7 58 5 7 8 8. Indiana 5 9 57 9 5 9 9. Chicago 5 9 35 8 8 11 10. Minnesota 4 9 32 11 8 11 11. Seattle 4 9 28 10 9 11 12. Phoenix 2 10 10 12 12 12

