AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through June 27, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Las Vegas (10)
|13
|1
|120
|1
|1
|1
|2. Connecticut
|12
|3
|109
|2
|2
|3
|3. New York
|9
|3
|101
|3
|2
|3
|4. Washington
|8
|5
|90
|4
|4
|4
|5. Los Angeles
|7
|7
|79
|6
|6
|6
|6. Dallas
|6
|8
|61
|7
|6
|10
|7. Atlanta
|5
|7
|58
|5
|7
|8
|8. Indiana
|5
|9
|57
|9
|5
|9
|9. Chicago
|5
|9
|35
|8
|8
|11
|10. Minnesota
|4
|9
|32
|11
|8
|11
|11. Seattle
|4
|9
|28
|10
|9
|11
|12. Phoenix
|2
|10
|10
|12
|12
|12
