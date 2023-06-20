Live Radio
Home » Sports » AP WNBA Power Poll

AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press

June 20, 2023, 1:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through June 19, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Las Vegas (12) 10 1 144 1 1 1
2. Connecticut 9 3 131 2 2 3
3. New York 7 3 115 3 3 5
4. Washington 7 4 108 4 3 5
5. Atlanta 5 5 100 6 2 7
6. Los Angeles 5 6 76 7 6 9
7. Dallas 5 6 63 5 6 10
8. Chicago 5 7 59 6 6 11
9. Indiana 4 7 58 10 6 9
10. Seattle 3 7 39 12 7 11
11. Minnesota 3 8 29 11 9 12
12. Phoenix 2 8 14 8 11 12

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up