AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through June 19, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Las Vegas (12) 10 1 144 1 1 1 2. Connecticut 9 3 131 2 2 3 3. New York 7 3 115 3 3 5 4. Washington 7 4 108 4 3 5 5. Atlanta 5 5 100 6 2 7 6. Los Angeles 5 6 76 7 6 9 7. Dallas 5 6 63 5 6 10 8. Chicago 5 7 59 6 6 11 9. Indiana 4 7 58 10 6 9 10. Seattle 3 7 39 12 7 11 11. Minnesota 3 8 29 11 9 12 12. Phoenix 2 8 14 8 11 12

