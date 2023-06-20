AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through June 19, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Las Vegas (12)
|10
|1
|144
|1
|1
|1
|2. Connecticut
|9
|3
|131
|2
|2
|3
|3. New York
|7
|3
|115
|3
|3
|5
|4. Washington
|7
|4
|108
|4
|3
|5
|5. Atlanta
|5
|5
|100
|6
|2
|7
|6. Los Angeles
|5
|6
|76
|7
|6
|9
|7. Dallas
|5
|6
|63
|5
|6
|10
|8. Chicago
|5
|7
|59
|6
|6
|11
|9. Indiana
|4
|7
|58
|10
|6
|9
|10. Seattle
|3
|7
|39
|12
|7
|11
|11. Minnesota
|3
|8
|29
|11
|9
|12
|12. Phoenix
|2
|8
|14
|8
|11
|12
