AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 11-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through June 5, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Las Vegas (11)
|6
|0
|132
|1
|1
|1
|2. Connecticut
|6
|1
|121
|2
|2
|2
|3. New York
|4
|2
|110
|3
|3
|3
|4. Chicago
|4
|3
|92
|4
|4
|7
|5. Washington
|3
|3
|84
|5
|4
|6
|6. Los Angeles
|3
|2
|81
|7
|4
|8
|7. Dallas
|3
|3
|70
|6
|5
|8
|8. Atlanta
|2
|3
|57
|9
|7
|9
|9. Phoenix
|1
|3
|40
|8
|8
|10
|10. Indiana
|1
|4
|35
|10
|9
|11
|11. Minnesota
|1
|6
|25
|12
|9
|11
|12. Seattle
|0
|4
|11
|11
|12
|12
