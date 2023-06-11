American Family Insurance Championship Tour Scores

Sunday
At University Ridge GC
Madison, Wis.
Purse: $2.4 million
Yardage: 7,083; Par: 72
Final Round
|Steve Stricker, $360,000
|65-64-69—198
|Steven Alker, $192,000
|65-68-70—203
|Paul Broadhurst, $192,000
|65-64-74—203
|Joe Durant, $118,400
|68-65-72—205
|Justin Leonard, $118,400
|62-69-74—205
|Colin Montgomerie, $118,400
|67-69-69—205
|Stephen Ames, $81,600
|69-65-72—206
|Marco Dawson, $81,600
|65-68-73—206
|Steve Flesch, $67,200
|69-69-69—207
|Ernie Els, $62,400
|69-67-72—208
|Billy Andrade, $48,000
|69-70-70—209
|Woody Austin, $48,000
|69-66-74—209
|K.J. Choi, $48,000
|68-72-69—209
|Matt Gogel, $48,000
|73-65-71—209
|Jerry Kelly, $48,000
|72-67-70—209
|Dicky Pride, $48,000
|68-70-71—209
|Jason Bohn, $33,936
|73-70-67—210
|Tom Pernice, $33,936
|71-69-70—210
|Paul Stankowski, $33,936
|66-71-73—210
|Charlie Wi, $33,936
|66-71-73—210
|Y.E. Yang, $33,936
|69-70-71—210
|Alex Cejka, $23,093
|70-69-72—211
|Darren Clarke, $23,093
|69-68-74—211
|Retief Goosen, $23,093
|68-73-70—211
|Paul Goydos, $23,093
|69-68-74—211
|Davis Love III, $23,093
|67-72-72—211
|Rod Pampling, $23,093
|75-67-69—211
|Jeff Sluman, $23,093
|70-67-74—211
|Mike Small, $23,093
|74-68-69—211
|Ken Tanigawa, $23,093
|70-69-72—211
|Miguel Angel Jimenez, $17,280
|72-64-76—212
|John Senden, $17,280
|70-68-74—212
|David Toms, $17,280
|73-67-72—212
|Shaun Micheel, $15,120
|72-68-73—213
|Timothy O’Neal, $15,120
|69-72-72—213
|Wes Short, $15,120
|70-70-73—213
|Fred Couples, $12,000
|71-72-71—214
|Harrison Frazar, $12,000
|72-70-72—214
|John Huston, $12,000
|70-68-76—214
|Lee Janzen, $12,000
|71-72-71—214
|Rob Labritz, $12,000
|72-69-73—214
|Billy Mayfair, $12,000
|69-70-75—214
|Scott McCarron, $12,000
|70-69-75—214
|Brett Quigley, $12,000
|71-69-74—214
|David Duval, $9,120
|69-70-76—215
|Bob Estes, $9,120
|70-71-74—215
|Skip Kendall, $9,120
|70-73-72—215
|Mario Tiziani, $9,120
|75-71-69—215
|Mark Hensby, $7,680
|69-75-72—216
|Esteban Toledo, $7,680
|71-72-73—216
|Shane Bertsch, $5,600
|76-69-72—217
|Tim Herron, $5,600
|71-75-71—217
|Thongchai Jaidee, $5,600
|74-71-72—217
|Jeff Maggert, $5,600
|72-71-74—217
|David McKenzie, $5,600
|67-76-74—217
|Vijay Singh, $5,600
|69-75-73—217
|Scott Verplank, $5,600
|69-74-74—217
|Duffy Waldorf, $5,600
|71-72-74—217
|Willie Wood, $5,600
|70-74-73—217
|Glen Day, $4,080
|75-72-71—218
|Carlos Franco, $4,080
|72-69-77—218
|Larry Mize, $4,080
|70-73-75—218
|David Branshaw, $3,240
|70-70-79—219
|Ken Duke, $3,240
|72-72-75—219
|Tom Lehman, $3,240
|72-75-72—219
|Scott Parel, $3,240
|75-68-76—219
|Tim Petrovic, $2,640
|75-69-76—220
|Brian Cooper, $2,256
|72-72-77—221
|Scott Dunlap, $2,256
|71-72-78—221
|Neal Lancaster, $2,256
|74-71-76—221
|Mark Calcavecchia, $1,896
|76-73-73—222
|Len Mattiace, $1,896
|77-70-75—222
|Jerry Smith, $1,680
|81-70-72—223
|Gary Hallberg, $1,584
|75-75-74—224
|Notah Begay, $1,488
|74-74-78—226
|Fred Funk
|78-70-WD
|Jim Furyk
|80-76-WD
