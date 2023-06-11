American Family Insurance Championship Tour Scores

Sunday At University Ridge GC Madison, Wis. Purse: $2.4 million Yardage: 7,083; Par: 72 Final Round Steve Stricker, $360,000 65-64-69—198…

Sunday

At University Ridge GC

Madison, Wis.

Purse: $2.4 million

Yardage: 7,083; Par: 72

Final Round

Steve Stricker, $360,000 65-64-69—198 Steven Alker, $192,000 65-68-70—203 Paul Broadhurst, $192,000 65-64-74—203 Joe Durant, $118,400 68-65-72—205 Justin Leonard, $118,400 62-69-74—205 Colin Montgomerie, $118,400 67-69-69—205 Stephen Ames, $81,600 69-65-72—206 Marco Dawson, $81,600 65-68-73—206 Steve Flesch, $67,200 69-69-69—207 Ernie Els, $62,400 69-67-72—208 Billy Andrade, $48,000 69-70-70—209 Woody Austin, $48,000 69-66-74—209 K.J. Choi, $48,000 68-72-69—209 Matt Gogel, $48,000 73-65-71—209 Jerry Kelly, $48,000 72-67-70—209 Dicky Pride, $48,000 68-70-71—209 Jason Bohn, $33,936 73-70-67—210 Tom Pernice, $33,936 71-69-70—210 Paul Stankowski, $33,936 66-71-73—210 Charlie Wi, $33,936 66-71-73—210 Y.E. Yang, $33,936 69-70-71—210 Alex Cejka, $23,093 70-69-72—211 Darren Clarke, $23,093 69-68-74—211 Retief Goosen, $23,093 68-73-70—211 Paul Goydos, $23,093 69-68-74—211 Davis Love III, $23,093 67-72-72—211 Rod Pampling, $23,093 75-67-69—211 Jeff Sluman, $23,093 70-67-74—211 Mike Small, $23,093 74-68-69—211 Ken Tanigawa, $23,093 70-69-72—211 Miguel Angel Jimenez, $17,280 72-64-76—212 John Senden, $17,280 70-68-74—212 David Toms, $17,280 73-67-72—212 Shaun Micheel, $15,120 72-68-73—213 Timothy O’Neal, $15,120 69-72-72—213 Wes Short, $15,120 70-70-73—213 Fred Couples, $12,000 71-72-71—214 Harrison Frazar, $12,000 72-70-72—214 John Huston, $12,000 70-68-76—214 Lee Janzen, $12,000 71-72-71—214 Rob Labritz, $12,000 72-69-73—214 Billy Mayfair, $12,000 69-70-75—214 Scott McCarron, $12,000 70-69-75—214 Brett Quigley, $12,000 71-69-74—214 David Duval, $9,120 69-70-76—215 Bob Estes, $9,120 70-71-74—215 Skip Kendall, $9,120 70-73-72—215 Mario Tiziani, $9,120 75-71-69—215 Mark Hensby, $7,680 69-75-72—216 Esteban Toledo, $7,680 71-72-73—216 Shane Bertsch, $5,600 76-69-72—217 Tim Herron, $5,600 71-75-71—217 Thongchai Jaidee, $5,600 74-71-72—217 Jeff Maggert, $5,600 72-71-74—217 David McKenzie, $5,600 67-76-74—217 Vijay Singh, $5,600 69-75-73—217 Scott Verplank, $5,600 69-74-74—217 Duffy Waldorf, $5,600 71-72-74—217 Willie Wood, $5,600 70-74-73—217 Glen Day, $4,080 75-72-71—218 Carlos Franco, $4,080 72-69-77—218 Larry Mize, $4,080 70-73-75—218 David Branshaw, $3,240 70-70-79—219 Ken Duke, $3,240 72-72-75—219 Tom Lehman, $3,240 72-75-72—219 Scott Parel, $3,240 75-68-76—219 Tim Petrovic, $2,640 75-69-76—220 Brian Cooper, $2,256 72-72-77—221 Scott Dunlap, $2,256 71-72-78—221 Neal Lancaster, $2,256 74-71-76—221 Mark Calcavecchia, $1,896 76-73-73—222 Len Mattiace, $1,896 77-70-75—222 Jerry Smith, $1,680 81-70-72—223 Gary Hallberg, $1,584 75-75-74—224 Notah Begay, $1,488 74-74-78—226 Fred Funk 78-70-WD Jim Furyk 80-76-WD

