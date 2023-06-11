Live Radio
American Family Insurance Championship Tour Scores

The Associated Press

June 11, 2023, 6:19 PM

Sunday

At University Ridge GC

Madison, Wis.

Purse: $2.4 million

Yardage: 7,083; Par: 72

Final Round

Steve Stricker, $360,000 65-64-69—198
Steven Alker, $192,000 65-68-70—203
Paul Broadhurst, $192,000 65-64-74—203
Joe Durant, $118,400 68-65-72—205
Justin Leonard, $118,400 62-69-74—205
Colin Montgomerie, $118,400 67-69-69—205
Stephen Ames, $81,600 69-65-72—206
Marco Dawson, $81,600 65-68-73—206
Steve Flesch, $67,200 69-69-69—207
Ernie Els, $62,400 69-67-72—208
Billy Andrade, $48,000 69-70-70—209
Woody Austin, $48,000 69-66-74—209
K.J. Choi, $48,000 68-72-69—209
Matt Gogel, $48,000 73-65-71—209
Jerry Kelly, $48,000 72-67-70—209
Dicky Pride, $48,000 68-70-71—209
Jason Bohn, $33,936 73-70-67—210
Tom Pernice, $33,936 71-69-70—210
Paul Stankowski, $33,936 66-71-73—210
Charlie Wi, $33,936 66-71-73—210
Y.E. Yang, $33,936 69-70-71—210
Alex Cejka, $23,093 70-69-72—211
Darren Clarke, $23,093 69-68-74—211
Retief Goosen, $23,093 68-73-70—211
Paul Goydos, $23,093 69-68-74—211
Davis Love III, $23,093 67-72-72—211
Rod Pampling, $23,093 75-67-69—211
Jeff Sluman, $23,093 70-67-74—211
Mike Small, $23,093 74-68-69—211
Ken Tanigawa, $23,093 70-69-72—211
Miguel Angel Jimenez, $17,280 72-64-76—212
John Senden, $17,280 70-68-74—212
David Toms, $17,280 73-67-72—212
Shaun Micheel, $15,120 72-68-73—213
Timothy O’Neal, $15,120 69-72-72—213
Wes Short, $15,120 70-70-73—213
Fred Couples, $12,000 71-72-71—214
Harrison Frazar, $12,000 72-70-72—214
John Huston, $12,000 70-68-76—214
Lee Janzen, $12,000 71-72-71—214
Rob Labritz, $12,000 72-69-73—214
Billy Mayfair, $12,000 69-70-75—214
Scott McCarron, $12,000 70-69-75—214
Brett Quigley, $12,000 71-69-74—214
David Duval, $9,120 69-70-76—215
Bob Estes, $9,120 70-71-74—215
Skip Kendall, $9,120 70-73-72—215
Mario Tiziani, $9,120 75-71-69—215
Mark Hensby, $7,680 69-75-72—216
Esteban Toledo, $7,680 71-72-73—216
Shane Bertsch, $5,600 76-69-72—217
Tim Herron, $5,600 71-75-71—217
Thongchai Jaidee, $5,600 74-71-72—217
Jeff Maggert, $5,600 72-71-74—217
David McKenzie, $5,600 67-76-74—217
Vijay Singh, $5,600 69-75-73—217
Scott Verplank, $5,600 69-74-74—217
Duffy Waldorf, $5,600 71-72-74—217
Willie Wood, $5,600 70-74-73—217
Glen Day, $4,080 75-72-71—218
Carlos Franco, $4,080 72-69-77—218
Larry Mize, $4,080 70-73-75—218
David Branshaw, $3,240 70-70-79—219
Ken Duke, $3,240 72-72-75—219
Tom Lehman, $3,240 72-75-72—219
Scott Parel, $3,240 75-68-76—219
Tim Petrovic, $2,640 75-69-76—220
Brian Cooper, $2,256 72-72-77—221
Scott Dunlap, $2,256 71-72-78—221
Neal Lancaster, $2,256 74-71-76—221
Mark Calcavecchia, $1,896 76-73-73—222
Len Mattiace, $1,896 77-70-75—222
Jerry Smith, $1,680 81-70-72—223
Gary Hallberg, $1,584 75-75-74—224
Notah Begay, $1,488 74-74-78—226
Fred Funk 78-70-WD
Jim Furyk 80-76-WD

