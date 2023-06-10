American Family Insurance Championship Tour Scores

Saturday At University Ridge GC Madison, Wis. Purse: $2.4 million Yardage: 7,083; Par: 72 Second Round Paul Broadhurst 65-64—129 Steve…

Saturday

At University Ridge GC

Madison, Wis.

Purse: $2.4 million

Yardage: 7,083; Par: 72

Second Round

Paul Broadhurst 65-64—129 Steve Stricker 65-64—129 Justin Leonard 62-69—131 Steven Alker 65-68—133 Marco Dawson 65-68—133 Joe Durant 68-65—133 Stephen Ames 69-65—134 Woody Austin 69-66—135 Ernie Els 69-67—136 Miguel Angel Jimenez 72-64—136 Colin Montgomerie 67-69—136 Darren Clarke 69-68—137 Paul Goydos 69-68—137 Jeff Sluman 70-67—137 Paul Stankowski 66-71—137 Charlie Wi 66-71—137 Steve Flesch 69-69—138 Matt Gogel 73-65—138 John Huston 70-68—138 Dicky Pride 68-70—138 John Senden 70-68—138 Billy Andrade 69-70—139 Alex Cejka 70-69—139 David Duval 69-70—139 Jerry Kelly 72-67—139 Davis Love III 67-72—139 Billy Mayfair 69-70—139 Scott McCarron 70-69—139 Ken Tanigawa 70-69—139 Y.E. Yang 69-70—139 David Branshaw 70-70—140 K.J. Choi 68-72—140 Shaun Micheel 72-68—140 Tom Pernice 71-69—140 Brett Quigley 71-69—140 Wes Short 70-70—140 David Toms 73-67—140 Bob Estes 70-71—141 Carlos Franco 72-69—141 Retief Goosen 68-73—141 Rob Labritz 72-69—141 Timothy O’Neal 69-72—141 Harrison Frazar 72-70—142 Rod Pampling 75-67—142 Mike Small 74-68—142 Jason Bohn 73-70—143 Fred Couples 71-72—143 Scott Dunlap 71-72—143 Lee Janzen 71-72—143 Skip Kendall 70-73—143 Jeff Maggert 72-71—143 David McKenzie 67-76—143 Larry Mize 70-73—143 Scott Parel 75-68—143 Esteban Toledo 71-72—143 Scott Verplank 69-74—143 Duffy Waldorf 71-72—143 Brian Cooper 72-72—144 Ken Duke 72-72—144 Mark Hensby 69-75—144 Tim Petrovic 75-69—144 Vijay Singh 69-75—144 Willie Wood 70-74—144 Shane Bertsch 76-69—145 Thongchai Jaidee 74-71—145 Neal Lancaster 74-71—145 Tim Herron 71-75—146 Mario Tiziani 75-71—146 Glen Day 75-72—147 Tom Lehman 72-75—147 Len Mattiace 77-70—147 Notah Begay 74-74—148 Fred Funk 78-70—148 Mark Calcavecchia 76-73—149 Gary Hallberg 75-75—150 Jerry Smith 81-70—151 Jim Furyk 80-76—156

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.