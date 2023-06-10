American Family Insurance Championship Tour Scores

Saturday
At University Ridge GC
Madison, Wis.
Purse: $2.4 million
Yardage: 7,083; Par: 72
Second Round
|Paul Broadhurst
|65-64—129
|Steve Stricker
|65-64—129
|Justin Leonard
|62-69—131
|Steven Alker
|65-68—133
|Marco Dawson
|65-68—133
|Joe Durant
|68-65—133
|Stephen Ames
|69-65—134
|Woody Austin
|69-66—135
|Ernie Els
|69-67—136
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|72-64—136
|Colin Montgomerie
|67-69—136
|Darren Clarke
|69-68—137
|Paul Goydos
|69-68—137
|Jeff Sluman
|70-67—137
|Paul Stankowski
|66-71—137
|Charlie Wi
|66-71—137
|Steve Flesch
|69-69—138
|Matt Gogel
|73-65—138
|John Huston
|70-68—138
|Dicky Pride
|68-70—138
|John Senden
|70-68—138
|Billy Andrade
|69-70—139
|Alex Cejka
|70-69—139
|David Duval
|69-70—139
|Jerry Kelly
|72-67—139
|Davis Love III
|67-72—139
|Billy Mayfair
|69-70—139
|Scott McCarron
|70-69—139
|Ken Tanigawa
|70-69—139
|Y.E. Yang
|69-70—139
|David Branshaw
|70-70—140
|K.J. Choi
|68-72—140
|Shaun Micheel
|72-68—140
|Tom Pernice
|71-69—140
|Brett Quigley
|71-69—140
|Wes Short
|70-70—140
|David Toms
|73-67—140
|Bob Estes
|70-71—141
|Carlos Franco
|72-69—141
|Retief Goosen
|68-73—141
|Rob Labritz
|72-69—141
|Timothy O’Neal
|69-72—141
|Harrison Frazar
|72-70—142
|Rod Pampling
|75-67—142
|Mike Small
|74-68—142
|Jason Bohn
|73-70—143
|Fred Couples
|71-72—143
|Scott Dunlap
|71-72—143
|Lee Janzen
|71-72—143
|Skip Kendall
|70-73—143
|Jeff Maggert
|72-71—143
|David McKenzie
|67-76—143
|Larry Mize
|70-73—143
|Scott Parel
|75-68—143
|Esteban Toledo
|71-72—143
|Scott Verplank
|69-74—143
|Duffy Waldorf
|71-72—143
|Brian Cooper
|72-72—144
|Ken Duke
|72-72—144
|Mark Hensby
|69-75—144
|Tim Petrovic
|75-69—144
|Vijay Singh
|69-75—144
|Willie Wood
|70-74—144
|Shane Bertsch
|76-69—145
|Thongchai Jaidee
|74-71—145
|Neal Lancaster
|74-71—145
|Tim Herron
|71-75—146
|Mario Tiziani
|75-71—146
|Glen Day
|75-72—147
|Tom Lehman
|72-75—147
|Len Mattiace
|77-70—147
|Notah Begay
|74-74—148
|Fred Funk
|78-70—148
|Mark Calcavecchia
|76-73—149
|Gary Hallberg
|75-75—150
|Jerry Smith
|81-70—151
|Jim Furyk
|80-76—156
