American Family Insurance Championship Tour Scores

The Associated Press

June 10, 2023, 4:58 PM

Saturday

At University Ridge GC

Madison, Wis.

Purse: $2.4 million

Yardage: 7,083; Par: 72

Second Round

Paul Broadhurst 65-64—129
Steve Stricker 65-64—129
Justin Leonard 62-69—131
Steven Alker 65-68—133
Marco Dawson 65-68—133
Joe Durant 68-65—133
Stephen Ames 69-65—134
Woody Austin 69-66—135
Ernie Els 69-67—136
Miguel Angel Jimenez 72-64—136
Colin Montgomerie 67-69—136
Darren Clarke 69-68—137
Paul Goydos 69-68—137
Jeff Sluman 70-67—137
Paul Stankowski 66-71—137
Charlie Wi 66-71—137
Steve Flesch 69-69—138
Matt Gogel 73-65—138
John Huston 70-68—138
Dicky Pride 68-70—138
John Senden 70-68—138
Billy Andrade 69-70—139
Alex Cejka 70-69—139
David Duval 69-70—139
Jerry Kelly 72-67—139
Davis Love III 67-72—139
Billy Mayfair 69-70—139
Scott McCarron 70-69—139
Ken Tanigawa 70-69—139
Y.E. Yang 69-70—139
David Branshaw 70-70—140
K.J. Choi 68-72—140
Shaun Micheel 72-68—140
Tom Pernice 71-69—140
Brett Quigley 71-69—140
Wes Short 70-70—140
David Toms 73-67—140
Bob Estes 70-71—141
Carlos Franco 72-69—141
Retief Goosen 68-73—141
Rob Labritz 72-69—141
Timothy O’Neal 69-72—141
Harrison Frazar 72-70—142
Rod Pampling 75-67—142
Mike Small 74-68—142
Jason Bohn 73-70—143
Fred Couples 71-72—143
Scott Dunlap 71-72—143
Lee Janzen 71-72—143
Skip Kendall 70-73—143
Jeff Maggert 72-71—143
David McKenzie 67-76—143
Larry Mize 70-73—143
Scott Parel 75-68—143
Esteban Toledo 71-72—143
Scott Verplank 69-74—143
Duffy Waldorf 71-72—143
Brian Cooper 72-72—144
Ken Duke 72-72—144
Mark Hensby 69-75—144
Tim Petrovic 75-69—144
Vijay Singh 69-75—144
Willie Wood 70-74—144
Shane Bertsch 76-69—145
Thongchai Jaidee 74-71—145
Neal Lancaster 74-71—145
Tim Herron 71-75—146
Mario Tiziani 75-71—146
Glen Day 75-72—147
Tom Lehman 72-75—147
Len Mattiace 77-70—147
Notah Begay 74-74—148
Fred Funk 78-70—148
Mark Calcavecchia 76-73—149
Gary Hallberg 75-75—150
Jerry Smith 81-70—151
Jim Furyk 80-76—156

