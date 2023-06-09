Live Radio
Home » Sports » American Family Insurance Championship…

American Family Insurance Championship Tour Scores

The Associated Press

June 9, 2023, 5:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Friday

At University Ridge GC

Madison, Wis.

Purse: $2.4 million

Yardage: 7,083; Par: 72

First Round

Justin Leonard 31-31—62
Steven Alker 33-32—65
Paul Broadhurst 33-32—65
Marco Dawson 31-34—65
Steve Stricker 33-32—65
Paul Stankowski 33-33—66
Charlie Wi 33-33—66
Davis Love III 33-34—67
David McKenzie 34-33—67
Colin Montgomerie 32-35—67
K.J. Choi 33-35—68
Joe Durant 34-34—68
Retief Goosen 34-34—68
Dicky Pride 35-33—68
Stephen Ames 32-37—69
Billy Andrade 33-36—69
Woody Austin 34-35—69
Darren Clarke 35-34—69
David Duval 35-34—69
Ernie Els 37-32—69
Steve Flesch 36-33—69
Paul Goydos 34-35—69
Mark Hensby 34-35—69
Billy Mayfair 33-36—69
Timothy O’Neal 34-35—69
Vijay Singh 34-35—69
Scott Verplank 33-36—69
Y.E. Yang 35-34—69
David Branshaw 32-38—70
Alex Cejka 34-36—70
Bob Estes 35-35—70
John Huston 37-33—70
Skip Kendall 35-35—70
Scott McCarron 33-37—70
Larry Mize 35-35—70
John Senden 37-33—70
Wes Short 36-34—70
Jeff Sluman 34-36—70
Ken Tanigawa 35-35—70
Willie Wood 34-36—70
Fred Couples 36-35—71
Scott Dunlap 35-36—71
Tim Herron 37-34—71
Lee Janzen 36-35—71
Tom Pernice 36-35—71
Brett Quigley 35-36—71
Esteban Toledo 34-37—71
Duffy Waldorf 35-36—71
Brian Cooper 35-37—72
Ken Duke 37-35—72
Carlos Franco 35-37—72
Harrison Frazar 34-38—72
Miguel Angel Jimenez 37-35—72
Jerry Kelly 37-35—72
Rob Labritz 37-35—72
Tom Lehman 37-35—72
Jeff Maggert 36-36—72
Shaun Micheel 34-38—72
Jason Bohn 36-37—73
Matt Gogel 37-36—73
David Toms 35-38—73
Notah Begay 38-36—74
Thongchai Jaidee 36-38—74
Neal Lancaster 40-34—74
Mike Small 38-36—74
Glen Day 41-34—75
Gary Hallberg 37-38—75
Rod Pampling 38-37—75
Scott Parel 37-38—75
Tim Petrovic 39-36—75
Mario Tiziani 39-36—75
Shane Bertsch 38-38—76
Mark Calcavecchia 39-37—76
Len Mattiace 38-39—77
Fred Funk 39-39—78
Jim Furyk 36-44—80
Jerry Smith 40-41—81
Cameron Beckman WD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up