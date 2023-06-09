American Family Insurance Championship Tour Scores

Friday At University Ridge GC Madison, Wis. Purse: $2.4 million Yardage: 7,083; Par: 72 First Round Justin Leonard 31-31—62 Steven…

Friday

At University Ridge GC

Madison, Wis.

Purse: $2.4 million

Yardage: 7,083; Par: 72

First Round

Justin Leonard 31-31—62 Steven Alker 33-32—65 Paul Broadhurst 33-32—65 Marco Dawson 31-34—65 Steve Stricker 33-32—65 Paul Stankowski 33-33—66 Charlie Wi 33-33—66 Davis Love III 33-34—67 David McKenzie 34-33—67 Colin Montgomerie 32-35—67 K.J. Choi 33-35—68 Joe Durant 34-34—68 Retief Goosen 34-34—68 Dicky Pride 35-33—68 Stephen Ames 32-37—69 Billy Andrade 33-36—69 Woody Austin 34-35—69 Darren Clarke 35-34—69 David Duval 35-34—69 Ernie Els 37-32—69 Steve Flesch 36-33—69 Paul Goydos 34-35—69 Mark Hensby 34-35—69 Billy Mayfair 33-36—69 Timothy O’Neal 34-35—69 Vijay Singh 34-35—69 Scott Verplank 33-36—69 Y.E. Yang 35-34—69 David Branshaw 32-38—70 Alex Cejka 34-36—70 Bob Estes 35-35—70 John Huston 37-33—70 Skip Kendall 35-35—70 Scott McCarron 33-37—70 Larry Mize 35-35—70 John Senden 37-33—70 Wes Short 36-34—70 Jeff Sluman 34-36—70 Ken Tanigawa 35-35—70 Willie Wood 34-36—70 Fred Couples 36-35—71 Scott Dunlap 35-36—71 Tim Herron 37-34—71 Lee Janzen 36-35—71 Tom Pernice 36-35—71 Brett Quigley 35-36—71 Esteban Toledo 34-37—71 Duffy Waldorf 35-36—71 Brian Cooper 35-37—72 Ken Duke 37-35—72 Carlos Franco 35-37—72 Harrison Frazar 34-38—72 Miguel Angel Jimenez 37-35—72 Jerry Kelly 37-35—72 Rob Labritz 37-35—72 Tom Lehman 37-35—72 Jeff Maggert 36-36—72 Shaun Micheel 34-38—72 Jason Bohn 36-37—73 Matt Gogel 37-36—73 David Toms 35-38—73 Notah Begay 38-36—74 Thongchai Jaidee 36-38—74 Neal Lancaster 40-34—74 Mike Small 38-36—74 Glen Day 41-34—75 Gary Hallberg 37-38—75 Rod Pampling 38-37—75 Scott Parel 37-38—75 Tim Petrovic 39-36—75 Mario Tiziani 39-36—75 Shane Bertsch 38-38—76 Mark Calcavecchia 39-37—76 Len Mattiace 38-39—77 Fred Funk 39-39—78 Jim Furyk 36-44—80 Jerry Smith 40-41—81 Cameron Beckman WD

