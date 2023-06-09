American Family Insurance Championship Tour Scores

Friday
At University Ridge GC
Madison, Wis.
Purse: $2.4 million
Yardage: 7,083; Par: 72
First Round
|Justin Leonard
|31-31—62
|Steven Alker
|33-32—65
|Paul Broadhurst
|33-32—65
|Marco Dawson
|31-34—65
|Steve Stricker
|33-32—65
|Paul Stankowski
|33-33—66
|Charlie Wi
|33-33—66
|Davis Love III
|33-34—67
|David McKenzie
|34-33—67
|Colin Montgomerie
|32-35—67
|K.J. Choi
|33-35—68
|Joe Durant
|34-34—68
|Retief Goosen
|34-34—68
|Dicky Pride
|35-33—68
|Stephen Ames
|32-37—69
|Billy Andrade
|33-36—69
|Woody Austin
|34-35—69
|Darren Clarke
|35-34—69
|David Duval
|35-34—69
|Ernie Els
|37-32—69
|Steve Flesch
|36-33—69
|Paul Goydos
|34-35—69
|Mark Hensby
|34-35—69
|Billy Mayfair
|33-36—69
|Timothy O’Neal
|34-35—69
|Vijay Singh
|34-35—69
|Scott Verplank
|33-36—69
|Y.E. Yang
|35-34—69
|David Branshaw
|32-38—70
|Alex Cejka
|34-36—70
|Bob Estes
|35-35—70
|John Huston
|37-33—70
|Skip Kendall
|35-35—70
|Scott McCarron
|33-37—70
|Larry Mize
|35-35—70
|John Senden
|37-33—70
|Wes Short
|36-34—70
|Jeff Sluman
|34-36—70
|Ken Tanigawa
|35-35—70
|Willie Wood
|34-36—70
|Fred Couples
|36-35—71
|Scott Dunlap
|35-36—71
|Tim Herron
|37-34—71
|Lee Janzen
|36-35—71
|Tom Pernice
|36-35—71
|Brett Quigley
|35-36—71
|Esteban Toledo
|34-37—71
|Duffy Waldorf
|35-36—71
|Brian Cooper
|35-37—72
|Ken Duke
|37-35—72
|Carlos Franco
|35-37—72
|Harrison Frazar
|34-38—72
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|37-35—72
|Jerry Kelly
|37-35—72
|Rob Labritz
|37-35—72
|Tom Lehman
|37-35—72
|Jeff Maggert
|36-36—72
|Shaun Micheel
|34-38—72
|Jason Bohn
|36-37—73
|Matt Gogel
|37-36—73
|David Toms
|35-38—73
|Notah Begay
|38-36—74
|Thongchai Jaidee
|36-38—74
|Neal Lancaster
|40-34—74
|Mike Small
|38-36—74
|Glen Day
|41-34—75
|Gary Hallberg
|37-38—75
|Rod Pampling
|38-37—75
|Scott Parel
|37-38—75
|Tim Petrovic
|39-36—75
|Mario Tiziani
|39-36—75
|Shane Bertsch
|38-38—76
|Mark Calcavecchia
|39-37—76
|Len Mattiace
|38-39—77
|Fred Funk
|39-39—78
|Jim Furyk
|36-44—80
|Jerry Smith
|40-41—81
|Cameron Beckman
|WD
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.