American Family Insurance Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press

June 10, 2023, 4:56 PM

Saturday

At University Ridge GC

Madison, Wis.

Purse: $2.4 million

Yardage: 7,083; Par: 72

Second Round

Paul Broadhurst 65-64—129 -15
Steve Stricker 65-64—129 -15
Justin Leonard 62-69—131 -13
Steven Alker 65-68—133 -11
Marco Dawson 65-68—133 -11
Joe Durant 68-65—133 -11
Stephen Ames 69-65—134 -10
Woody Austin 69-66—135 -9
Ernie Els 69-67—136 -8
Miguel Angel Jimenez 72-64—136 -8
Colin Montgomerie 67-69—136 -8
Darren Clarke 69-68—137 -7
Paul Goydos 69-68—137 -7
Jeff Sluman 70-67—137 -7
Paul Stankowski 66-71—137 -7
Charlie Wi 66-71—137 -7
Steve Flesch 69-69—138 -6
Matt Gogel 73-65—138 -6
John Huston 70-68—138 -6
Dicky Pride 68-70—138 -6
John Senden 70-68—138 -6
Billy Andrade 69-70—139 -5
Alex Cejka 70-69—139 -5
David Duval 69-70—139 -5
Jerry Kelly 72-67—139 -5
Davis Love III 67-72—139 -5
Billy Mayfair 69-70—139 -5
Scott McCarron 70-69—139 -5
Ken Tanigawa 70-69—139 -5
Y.E. Yang 69-70—139 -5
David Branshaw 70-70—140 -4
K.J. Choi 68-72—140 -4
Shaun Micheel 72-68—140 -4
Tom Pernice 71-69—140 -4
Brett Quigley 71-69—140 -4
Wes Short 70-70—140 -4
David Toms 73-67—140 -4
Bob Estes 70-71—141 -3
Carlos Franco 72-69—141 -3
Retief Goosen 68-73—141 -3
Rob Labritz 72-69—141 -3
Timothy O’Neal 69-72—141 -3
Harrison Frazar 72-70—142 -2
Rod Pampling 75-67—142 -2
Mike Small 74-68—142 -2
Jason Bohn 73-70—143 -1
Fred Couples 71-72—143 -1
Scott Dunlap 71-72—143 -1
Lee Janzen 71-72—143 -1
Skip Kendall 70-73—143 -1
Jeff Maggert 72-71—143 -1
David McKenzie 67-76—143 -1
Larry Mize 70-73—143 -1
Scott Parel 75-68—143 -1
Esteban Toledo 71-72—143 -1
Scott Verplank 69-74—143 -1
Duffy Waldorf 71-72—143 -1
Brian Cooper 72-72—144 E
Ken Duke 72-72—144 E
Mark Hensby 69-75—144 E
Tim Petrovic 75-69—144 E
Vijay Singh 69-75—144 E
Willie Wood 70-74—144 E
Shane Bertsch 76-69—145 +1
Thongchai Jaidee 74-71—145 +1
Neal Lancaster 74-71—145 +1
Tim Herron 71-75—146 +2
Mario Tiziani 75-71—146 +2
Glen Day 75-72—147 +3
Tom Lehman 72-75—147 +3
Len Mattiace 77-70—147 +3
Notah Begay 74-74—148 +4
Fred Funk 78-70—148 +4
Mark Calcavecchia 76-73—149 +5
Gary Hallberg 75-75—150 +6
Jerry Smith 81-70—151 +7
Jim Furyk 80-76—156 +12

