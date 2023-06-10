American Family Insurance Championship Par Scores

Saturday
At University Ridge GC
Madison, Wis.
Purse: $2.4 million
Yardage: 7,083; Par: 72
Second Round
|Paul Broadhurst
|65-64—129
|-15
|Steve Stricker
|65-64—129
|-15
|Justin Leonard
|62-69—131
|-13
|Steven Alker
|65-68—133
|-11
|Marco Dawson
|65-68—133
|-11
|Joe Durant
|68-65—133
|-11
|Stephen Ames
|69-65—134
|-10
|Woody Austin
|69-66—135
|-9
|Ernie Els
|69-67—136
|-8
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|72-64—136
|-8
|Colin Montgomerie
|67-69—136
|-8
|Darren Clarke
|69-68—137
|-7
|Paul Goydos
|69-68—137
|-7
|Jeff Sluman
|70-67—137
|-7
|Paul Stankowski
|66-71—137
|-7
|Charlie Wi
|66-71—137
|-7
|Steve Flesch
|69-69—138
|-6
|Matt Gogel
|73-65—138
|-6
|John Huston
|70-68—138
|-6
|Dicky Pride
|68-70—138
|-6
|John Senden
|70-68—138
|-6
|Billy Andrade
|69-70—139
|-5
|Alex Cejka
|70-69—139
|-5
|David Duval
|69-70—139
|-5
|Jerry Kelly
|72-67—139
|-5
|Davis Love III
|67-72—139
|-5
|Billy Mayfair
|69-70—139
|-5
|Scott McCarron
|70-69—139
|-5
|Ken Tanigawa
|70-69—139
|-5
|Y.E. Yang
|69-70—139
|-5
|David Branshaw
|70-70—140
|-4
|K.J. Choi
|68-72—140
|-4
|Shaun Micheel
|72-68—140
|-4
|Tom Pernice
|71-69—140
|-4
|Brett Quigley
|71-69—140
|-4
|Wes Short
|70-70—140
|-4
|David Toms
|73-67—140
|-4
|Bob Estes
|70-71—141
|-3
|Carlos Franco
|72-69—141
|-3
|Retief Goosen
|68-73—141
|-3
|Rob Labritz
|72-69—141
|-3
|Timothy O’Neal
|69-72—141
|-3
|Harrison Frazar
|72-70—142
|-2
|Rod Pampling
|75-67—142
|-2
|Mike Small
|74-68—142
|-2
|Jason Bohn
|73-70—143
|-1
|Fred Couples
|71-72—143
|-1
|Scott Dunlap
|71-72—143
|-1
|Lee Janzen
|71-72—143
|-1
|Skip Kendall
|70-73—143
|-1
|Jeff Maggert
|72-71—143
|-1
|David McKenzie
|67-76—143
|-1
|Larry Mize
|70-73—143
|-1
|Scott Parel
|75-68—143
|-1
|Esteban Toledo
|71-72—143
|-1
|Scott Verplank
|69-74—143
|-1
|Duffy Waldorf
|71-72—143
|-1
|Brian Cooper
|72-72—144
|E
|Ken Duke
|72-72—144
|E
|Mark Hensby
|69-75—144
|E
|Tim Petrovic
|75-69—144
|E
|Vijay Singh
|69-75—144
|E
|Willie Wood
|70-74—144
|E
|Shane Bertsch
|76-69—145
|+1
|Thongchai Jaidee
|74-71—145
|+1
|Neal Lancaster
|74-71—145
|+1
|Tim Herron
|71-75—146
|+2
|Mario Tiziani
|75-71—146
|+2
|Glen Day
|75-72—147
|+3
|Tom Lehman
|72-75—147
|+3
|Len Mattiace
|77-70—147
|+3
|Notah Begay
|74-74—148
|+4
|Fred Funk
|78-70—148
|+4
|Mark Calcavecchia
|76-73—149
|+5
|Gary Hallberg
|75-75—150
|+6
|Jerry Smith
|81-70—151
|+7
|Jim Furyk
|80-76—156
|+12
