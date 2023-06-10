American Family Insurance Championship Par Scores

Saturday At University Ridge GC Madison, Wis. Purse: $2.4 million Yardage: 7,083; Par: 72 Second Round Paul Broadhurst 65-64—129 -15…

Saturday

At University Ridge GC

Madison, Wis.

Purse: $2.4 million

Yardage: 7,083; Par: 72

Second Round

Paul Broadhurst 65-64—129 -15 Steve Stricker 65-64—129 -15 Justin Leonard 62-69—131 -13 Steven Alker 65-68—133 -11 Marco Dawson 65-68—133 -11 Joe Durant 68-65—133 -11 Stephen Ames 69-65—134 -10 Woody Austin 69-66—135 -9 Ernie Els 69-67—136 -8 Miguel Angel Jimenez 72-64—136 -8 Colin Montgomerie 67-69—136 -8 Darren Clarke 69-68—137 -7 Paul Goydos 69-68—137 -7 Jeff Sluman 70-67—137 -7 Paul Stankowski 66-71—137 -7 Charlie Wi 66-71—137 -7 Steve Flesch 69-69—138 -6 Matt Gogel 73-65—138 -6 John Huston 70-68—138 -6 Dicky Pride 68-70—138 -6 John Senden 70-68—138 -6 Billy Andrade 69-70—139 -5 Alex Cejka 70-69—139 -5 David Duval 69-70—139 -5 Jerry Kelly 72-67—139 -5 Davis Love III 67-72—139 -5 Billy Mayfair 69-70—139 -5 Scott McCarron 70-69—139 -5 Ken Tanigawa 70-69—139 -5 Y.E. Yang 69-70—139 -5 David Branshaw 70-70—140 -4 K.J. Choi 68-72—140 -4 Shaun Micheel 72-68—140 -4 Tom Pernice 71-69—140 -4 Brett Quigley 71-69—140 -4 Wes Short 70-70—140 -4 David Toms 73-67—140 -4 Bob Estes 70-71—141 -3 Carlos Franco 72-69—141 -3 Retief Goosen 68-73—141 -3 Rob Labritz 72-69—141 -3 Timothy O’Neal 69-72—141 -3 Harrison Frazar 72-70—142 -2 Rod Pampling 75-67—142 -2 Mike Small 74-68—142 -2 Jason Bohn 73-70—143 -1 Fred Couples 71-72—143 -1 Scott Dunlap 71-72—143 -1 Lee Janzen 71-72—143 -1 Skip Kendall 70-73—143 -1 Jeff Maggert 72-71—143 -1 David McKenzie 67-76—143 -1 Larry Mize 70-73—143 -1 Scott Parel 75-68—143 -1 Esteban Toledo 71-72—143 -1 Scott Verplank 69-74—143 -1 Duffy Waldorf 71-72—143 -1 Brian Cooper 72-72—144 E Ken Duke 72-72—144 E Mark Hensby 69-75—144 E Tim Petrovic 75-69—144 E Vijay Singh 69-75—144 E Willie Wood 70-74—144 E Shane Bertsch 76-69—145 +1 Thongchai Jaidee 74-71—145 +1 Neal Lancaster 74-71—145 +1 Tim Herron 71-75—146 +2 Mario Tiziani 75-71—146 +2 Glen Day 75-72—147 +3 Tom Lehman 72-75—147 +3 Len Mattiace 77-70—147 +3 Notah Begay 74-74—148 +4 Fred Funk 78-70—148 +4 Mark Calcavecchia 76-73—149 +5 Gary Hallberg 75-75—150 +6 Jerry Smith 81-70—151 +7 Jim Furyk 80-76—156 +12

