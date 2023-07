At T-Mobile Park, Seattle Tuesday, July 11 All Star Finalists after Phase One voting x-Named Starter American League Dusty Baker…

At T-Mobile Park, Seattle Tuesday, July 11 All Star Finalists after Phase One voting x-Named Starter American League

Dusty Baker (Astros)

National League

Rob Thomson (Phillies)

CATCHER American League

Adley Rutschman (Orioles)

Jonah Heim (Rangers)

National League

Sean Murphy (Braves)

Will Smith (Dodgers)

FIRST BASE American League

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays)

Yandy Diaz (Rays)

National League

Freddie Freeman (Dodgers)

Matt Olson (Braves)

SECOND BASE American League

Marcus Semien (Rangers)

Whit Merrifield (Blue Jays)

National League

Luis Arraez (Marlins)

Ozzie Albies (Braves)

SHORTSTOP American League

Bo Bichette (Blue Jays)

Corey Seager (Rangers)

National League

Orlando Arcia (Braves)

Francisco Lindor (Mets)

THIRD BASE American League

Josh Jung (Rangers)

Matt Chapman (Blue Jays)

National League

Nolan Arenado (Cardinals)

Austin Riley (Braves)

OUTFIELD American League

Aaron Judge (Yankees)

Mike Trout (Angels)

Randy Arozarena (Rays)

Yordan Alvarez (Astros)

Kevin Kiermaier (Blue Jays)

Adolis García (Rangers)

National League

x-Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves)

Mookie Betts (Dodgers)

Corbin Carroll (D-backs)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (D-backs)

Michael Harris II (Braves)

DESIGNATED HITTER American League

x-Shohei Ohtani (Angels)

National League

J.D. Martinez (Dodgers)

Bryce Harper (Phillies)

The second phase of voting begins Monday, June 26 with starters unveiled on Thursday, June 29. Full Rosters released Sunday, July 2.

