A look at some of Simone Biles’ career highlights as she plans a return to competition

The Associated Press

June 28, 2023, 5:40 PM

USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday that Simone Biles plans to return to competition at the U.S. Classic outside Chicago in August. Here are some of the highlights of her career:

— 2016 Olympic all-around champion

— 5-time world all-around champion (2013, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019)

— 7-time U.S. national champion (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021)

— 7-time Olympic medalist (tied for the most by an American female gymnast)

— 25-time world championship medalist (record for a female gymnast)

— 32-time U.S. championship medalist

— undefeated in individual all-around competitions since the 2013 U.S. championships

— 2-time AP Female Athlete of the Year (2016, 2019)

— 4 elements named after her (one on vault, one on balance beam and two on floor exercise) in the Code of Points after she completed them in competition.

