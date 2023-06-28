A look at some of Simone Biles’ career highlights as she plans a return to competition

USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday that Simone Biles plans to return to competition at the U.S. Classic outside Chicago in August.…

USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday that Simone Biles plans to return to competition at the U.S. Classic outside Chicago in August. Here are some of the highlights of her career:

— 2016 Olympic all-around champion

— 5-time world all-around champion (2013, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019)

— 7-time U.S. national champion (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021)

— 7-time Olympic medalist (tied for the most by an American female gymnast)

— 25-time world championship medalist (record for a female gymnast)

— 32-time U.S. championship medalist

— undefeated in individual all-around competitions since the 2013 U.S. championships

— 2-time AP Female Athlete of the Year (2016, 2019)

— 4 elements named after her (one on vault, one on balance beam and two on floor exercise) in the Code of Points after she completed them in competition.

