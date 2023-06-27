2023 NHL Draft Order

|June 28-29
The order of selection for the First Round of the 2023 NHL Draft is as follows:
1. Chicago
2. Anaheim
3. Columbus
4. San Jose
5. Montreal
6. Arizona
7. Philadelphia
8. Washington
9. Detroit
10. St. Louis
11. Vancouver
12. Arizona (from Ottawa)
13. Buffalo
14. Pittsburgh
15. Nashville
16. Calgary
17. Detroit (from New York Islanders via Vancouver)
18. Winnipeg
19. Chicago (from Tampa Bay)
20. Seattle
21. Minnesota
22. Philadelphia (from Los Angeles via Columbus)
23. New York Rangers
24. Nashville (from Edmonton)
25. St. Louis (from Toronto)
26. San Jose (from New Jersey)
27. Colorado
28. Toronto (from Boston via Washington)
29. St. Louis (from Dallas via New York Rangers)
30. Carolina
31. Montreal(from Florida)
32. Vegas
