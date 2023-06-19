2023 NCAA College World Series Glance

At Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Neb. All Times EDT (Double Elimination; x-if necessary) Bracket 1 Friday, June 16 Oral Roberts…

At Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Neb. All Times EDT (Double Elimination; x-if necessary) Bracket 1 Friday, June 16

Oral Roberts 6, TCU 5

Florida 6, Virginia 5

Sunday, June 18

TCU 4, Virginia 3, Virginia eliminated

Florida 5, Oral Roberts 4

Tuesday, June 20

Game 5 – TCU vs. Oral Roberts, 2 p.m. (loser eliminated)

Wednesday, June 21

Game 6 – Florida vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m. (winner advances unless Game 7 needed)

Thursday, June 22

x-Game 7 – Game 3 vs. Game 4 winner, 2 p.m. (winner advances)

Bracket 2 Saturday, June 17

Wake Forest 3, Stanford 2

LSU 6, Tennessee 3

Monday, June 19

Game 3 – Stanford vs. Tennessee, 2 p.m.

Game 4 – Wake Forest vs. LSU, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 20

Game 5 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m. (loser eliminated)

Wednesday, June 21

Game 6 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. (winner advances unless Game 7 needed)

Thursday, June 22

x-Game 7 – Game 3 vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. (winner advances)

Championship Series (Best-of-3)

Saturday, June 24: Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 25: Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner, 7 p.m.

x-Monday, June 26: Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner, 7 p.m.

