2023 NCAA College World Series Glance

|At Charles Schwab Field
|Omaha, Neb.
|All Times EDT
|(Double Elimination; x-if necessary)
|Bracket 1
|Friday, June 16
Oral Roberts 6, TCU 5
Florida 6, Virginia 5
|Sunday, June 18
TCU 4, Virginia 3, Virginia eliminated
Florida 5, Oral Roberts 4
|Tuesday, June 20
Game 5 – TCU vs. Oral Roberts, 2 p.m. (loser eliminated)
|Wednesday, June 21
Game 6 – Florida vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m. (winner advances unless Game 7 needed)
|Thursday, June 22
x-Game 7 – Game 3 vs. Game 4 winner, 2 p.m. (winner advances)
|Bracket 2
|Saturday, June 17
Wake Forest 3, Stanford 2
LSU 6, Tennessee 3
|Monday, June 19
Game 3 – Stanford vs. Tennessee, 2 p.m.
Game 4 – Wake Forest vs. LSU, 7 p.m.
|Tuesday, June 20
Game 5 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m. (loser eliminated)
|Wednesday, June 21
Game 6 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. (winner advances unless Game 7 needed)
|Thursday, June 22
x-Game 7 – Game 3 vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. (winner advances)
|Championship Series
|(Best-of-3)
Saturday, June 24: Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner, 3 p.m.
Sunday, June 25: Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner, 7 p.m.
x-Monday, June 26: Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner, 7 p.m.
<
