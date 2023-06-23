2023 NBA Draft Team-by-Team

|Thursday
Team-by-team breakdown of the players each team ended up with in the NBA draft (includes proposed trades):
|Atlanta Hawks
1 (15) Kobe Bufkin, g, Michigan.
2 (39) Mouhamed Gueye, c, Washington State (from Charlotte).
2 (45) Seth Lundy, g, Penn State.
|Boston Celtics
2 (31) James Nnaji, c, FC Barcelona (Spain) (from Detroit).
2 (38) Jordan Walsh, f, Arkansas (from Sacramento.
|Brooklyn Nets
1 (21) Noah Clowney, f/c, Alabama.
1 (22) Dariq Whitehead, g, Duke.
2 (51) Jalen Wilson, f, Kansas.
|Charlotte Hornets
1 (2) Brandon Miller, f, Alabama.
1 (27) Nick Smith Jr., g, Arkansas.
|Chicago Bulls
2 (35) Julian Phillips, f, Tennessee (from Boston).
|Cleveland Cavaliers
2 (49) Emoni Bates, g, Eastern Michigan.
|Dallas Mavericks
1 (12) Dereck Lively II, c, Duke (from Oklahoma City).
1 (24) Olivier-Maxence Prosper, f, Marquette (from Sacramento).
|Denver Nuggets
1 (29) Julian Strawther, g/f, Gonzaga (from Indiana).
2 (32) Jalen Pickett, g, Penn State (from Indiana).
2 (37) Hunter Tyson, f, Clemson (from Oklahoma City).
|Detroit Pistons
1 (5) Ausar Thompson, g, Overtime Elite.
1 (25) Marcus Sasser, g, Houston (from Memphis).
|Golden State Warriors
1 (19) Brandin Podziemski, g/f, Santa Clara.
|Houston Rockets
1 (4) Amen Thompson, g, Overtime Elite.
1 (20) Cam Whitmore, f, Villanova.
|Indiana Pacers
1 (8) Jarace Walker, f, Houston (from Washington).
1 (26) Ben Sheppard, f, Belmont.
2 (47) Mojave King, g, G-League Ignite (from L.A. Lakers).
2 (55) Isaiah Wong, g, Miami.
|L.A. Clippers
1 (30) Kobe Brown, f, Missouri.
2 (48) Jordan Miller, g, Miami.
|L.A. Lakers
1 (17) Jalen Hood-Schifino, g, Indiana.
2 (40) Maxwell Lewis, f, Pepperdine (from Denver via Indiana).
|Memphis Grizzlies
2 (45) Gregory Jackson II, f, South Carolina.
2 (56) Tarik Biberovic, f, Fenerbahce (Bosnia).
|Miami Heat
1 (18) Jaime Jaquez Jr., f, UCLA.
|Milwaukee Bucks
2 (36) Andre Jackson Jr., g, UConn (from Orlando).
2 (58) Chris Livingston, f, Kentucky.
|Minnesota Timberwolves
2 (33) Leonard Miller, f, G-League Ignite (from San Antonio).
2 (53) Jaylen Clark, g, UCLA.
|New Orleans Pelicans
1 (14) Jordan Hawkins, g, UConn.
|New York Knicks
No Picks.
|Oklahoma City Thunder
1 (10) Cason Wallace, g, Kentucky (from Dallas).
2 (50) Keyontae Johnson, f, KSU.
|Orlando Magic
1 (6) Anthony Black, g, Arkansas.
1 (11) Jett Howard, g, Michigan.
|Philadelphia 76ers
No Picks.
|Phoenix Suns
2 (57) Trayce Jackson-Davis, f/c, Indiana (from Washington).
|Portland Trail Blazers
1 (3) Scoot Henderson, g, G-League Ignite.
1 (23) Kris Murray, f, Iowa.
2 (43) Rayan Rupert, g/f, NZ Breakers (New Zealand).
|Sacramento Kings
2 (34) Colby Jones, g, Xavier (from Charlotte).
2 (54) Jalen Slawson, f, Furman.
|San Antonio Spurs
1 (1) Victor Wembanyama, c, Metropolitans 92 (France).
2 (44) Sidy Cissoko, g, G-League Ignite.
|Toronto Raptors
1 (13) Gradey Dick, g, Kansas.
|Utah Jazz
1 (9) Taylor Hendricks, f, UCF.
1 (16) Keyonte George, g, Baylor.
1 (28) Brice Sensabaugh, g, Ohio State.
|Washington Wizards
1 (7) Bilal Coulibaly, f, Metropolitans 92 (France) (from Indiana).
2 (42) Tristan Vukcevic, f, Belgrade (Serbia).
2 (52) Toumani Camara, f, Dayton (from Phoenix).
