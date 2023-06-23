2023 NBA Draft Team-by-Team

Thursday Team-by-team breakdown of the players each team ended up with in the NBA draft (includes proposed trades): Atlanta Hawks…

Atlanta Hawks

1 (15) Kobe Bufkin, g, Michigan.

2 (39) Mouhamed Gueye, c, Washington State (from Charlotte).

2 (45) Seth Lundy, g, Penn State.

Boston Celtics

2 (31) James Nnaji, c, FC Barcelona (Spain) (from Detroit).

2 (38) Jordan Walsh, f, Arkansas (from Sacramento.

Brooklyn Nets

1 (21) Noah Clowney, f/c, Alabama.

1 (22) Dariq Whitehead, g, Duke.

2 (51) Jalen Wilson, f, Kansas.

Charlotte Hornets

1 (2) Brandon Miller, f, Alabama.

1 (27) Nick Smith Jr., g, Arkansas.

Chicago Bulls

2 (35) Julian Phillips, f, Tennessee (from Boston).

Cleveland Cavaliers

2 (49) Emoni Bates, g, Eastern Michigan.

Dallas Mavericks

1 (12) Dereck Lively II, c, Duke (from Oklahoma City).

1 (24) Olivier-Maxence Prosper, f, Marquette (from Sacramento).

Denver Nuggets

1 (29) Julian Strawther, g/f, Gonzaga (from Indiana).

2 (32) Jalen Pickett, g, Penn State (from Indiana).

2 (37) Hunter Tyson, f, Clemson (from Oklahoma City).

Detroit Pistons

1 (5) Ausar Thompson, g, Overtime Elite.

1 (25) Marcus Sasser, g, Houston (from Memphis).

Golden State Warriors

1 (19) Brandin Podziemski, g/f, Santa Clara.

Houston Rockets

1 (4) Amen Thompson, g, Overtime Elite.

1 (20) Cam Whitmore, f, Villanova.

Indiana Pacers

1 (8) Jarace Walker, f, Houston (from Washington).

1 (26) Ben Sheppard, f, Belmont.

2 (47) Mojave King, g, G-League Ignite (from L.A. Lakers).

2 (55) Isaiah Wong, g, Miami.

L.A. Clippers

1 (30) Kobe Brown, f, Missouri.

2 (48) Jordan Miller, g, Miami.

L.A. Lakers

1 (17) Jalen Hood-Schifino, g, Indiana.

2 (40) Maxwell Lewis, f, Pepperdine (from Denver via Indiana).

Memphis Grizzlies

2 (45) Gregory Jackson II, f, South Carolina.

2 (56) Tarik Biberovic, f, Fenerbahce (Bosnia).

Miami Heat

1 (18) Jaime Jaquez Jr., f, UCLA.

Milwaukee Bucks

2 (36) Andre Jackson Jr., g, UConn (from Orlando).

2 (58) Chris Livingston, f, Kentucky.

Minnesota Timberwolves

2 (33) Leonard Miller, f, G-League Ignite (from San Antonio).

2 (53) Jaylen Clark, g, UCLA.

New Orleans Pelicans

1 (14) Jordan Hawkins, g, UConn.

New York Knicks

No Picks.

Oklahoma City Thunder

1 (10) Cason Wallace, g, Kentucky (from Dallas).

2 (50) Keyontae Johnson, f, KSU.

Orlando Magic

1 (6) Anthony Black, g, Arkansas.

1 (11) Jett Howard, g, Michigan.

Philadelphia 76ers

No Picks.

Phoenix Suns

2 (57) Trayce Jackson-Davis, f/c, Indiana (from Washington).

Portland Trail Blazers

1 (3) Scoot Henderson, g, G-League Ignite.

1 (23) Kris Murray, f, Iowa.

2 (43) Rayan Rupert, g/f, NZ Breakers (New Zealand).

Sacramento Kings

2 (34) Colby Jones, g, Xavier (from Charlotte).

2 (54) Jalen Slawson, f, Furman.

San Antonio Spurs

1 (1) Victor Wembanyama, c, Metropolitans 92 (France).

2 (44) Sidy Cissoko, g, G-League Ignite.

Toronto Raptors

1 (13) Gradey Dick, g, Kansas.

Utah Jazz

1 (9) Taylor Hendricks, f, UCF.

1 (16) Keyonte George, g, Baylor.

1 (28) Brice Sensabaugh, g, Ohio State.

Washington Wizards

1 (7) Bilal Coulibaly, f, Metropolitans 92 (France) (from Indiana).

2 (42) Tristan Vukcevic, f, Belgrade (Serbia).

2 (52) Toumani Camara, f, Dayton (from Phoenix).

