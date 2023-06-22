2023 NBA Draft Selections

Thursday FIRST ROUND 1. San Antonio, Victor Wembanyama, c, Metropolitans 92 (France). 2. Charlotte, Brandon Miller, f, Alabama. 3. Portland,…

Thursday FIRST ROUND

1. San Antonio, Victor Wembanyama, c, Metropolitans 92 (France).

2. Charlotte, Brandon Miller, f, Alabama.

3. Portland, Scoot Henderson, g, G-League Ignite.

4. Houston, Amen Thompson, g, Overtime Elite.

5. Detroit, Ausar Thompson, g, Overtime Elite.

6. Orlando, Anthony Black, g, Arkansas.

7. a-Indiana, Bilal Coulibaly, f, Metropolitans 92 (France).

8. b-Washington, Jarace Walker, f, Houston.

9. Utah, Taylor Hendricks, f, UCF.

10. Dallas, Carson Wallace, g, Kentucky.

Proposed Trades

a-Indiana from Washington.

b-Washington from Indiana.

