2023 NBA Draft Selections

The Associated Press

June 22, 2023, 9:17 PM

Thursday
FIRST ROUND

1. San Antonio, Victor Wembanyama, c, Metropolitans 92 (France).

2. Charlotte, Brandon Miller, f, Alabama.

3. Portland, Scoot Henderson, g, G-League Ignite.

4. Houston, Amen Thompson, g, Overtime Elite.

5. Detroit, Ausar Thompson, g, Overtime Elite.

6. Orlando, Anthony Black, g, Arkansas.

7. a-Indiana, Bilal Coulibaly, f, Metropolitans 92 (France).

8. b-Washington, Jarace Walker, f, Houston.

9. Utah, Taylor Hendricks, f, UCF.

10. Dallas, Carson Wallace, g, Kentucky.

Proposed Trades

a-Indiana from Washington.

b-Washington from Indiana.

Sports
