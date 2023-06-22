2023 NBA Draft Selections

|Thursday
|FIRST ROUND
1. San Antonio, Victor Wembanyama, c, Metropolitans 92 (France).
2. Charlotte, Brandon Miller, f, Alabama.
3. Portland, Scoot Henderson, g, G-League Ignite.
4. Houston, Amen Thompson, g, Overtime Elite.
5. Detroit, Ausar Thompson, g, Overtime Elite.
6. Orlando, Anthony Black, g, Arkansas.
7. a-Indiana, Bilal Coulibaly, f, Metropolitans 92 (France).
8. b-Washington, Jarace Walker, f, Houston.
9. Utah, Taylor Hendricks, f, UCF.
10. Dallas, Carson Wallace, g, Kentucky.
|Proposed Trades
a-Indiana from Washington.
b-Washington from Indiana.
