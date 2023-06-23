2023 NBA Draft Selections

Thursday FIRST ROUND 1. San Antonio, Victor Wembanyama, c, Metropolitans 92 (France). 2. Charlotte, Brandon Miller, f, Alabama. 3. Portland,…

Thursday FIRST ROUND

1. San Antonio, Victor Wembanyama, c, Metropolitans 92 (France).

2. Charlotte, Brandon Miller, f, Alabama.

3. Portland, Scoot Henderson, g, G-League Ignite.

4. Houston, Amen Thompson, g, Overtime Elite.

5. Detroit, Ausar Thompson, g/f, Overtime Elite.

6. Orlando, Anthony Black, g, Arkansas.

7. a-Indiana, Bilal Coulibaly, f, Metropolitans 92 (France).

8. b-Washington, Jarace Walker, f, Houston.

9. Utah, Taylor Hendricks, f, UCF.

10. c-Dallas, Cason Wallace, g, Kentucky.

11. Orlando (from Chicago), Jett Howard, g, Michigan.

12. d-Oklahoma City, Dereck Lively II, c, Duke.

13. Toronto, Gradey Dick, g/f, Kansas.

14. New Orleans, Jordan Hawkins, g, UConn.

15. Atlanta, Kobe Bufkin, g, Michigan.

16. Utah (from Minnesota), Keyonte George, g, Baylor.

17. L.A. Lakers, Jalen Hood-Schifino, g, Indiana.

18. Miami, Jaime Jaquez Jr., f, UCLA.

19. Golden State, Brandin Podziemski, g/f, Santa Clara.

20. Houston (from L.A. Clippers), Cam Whitmore, f, Villanova.

21. Brooklyn (from Phoenix), Noah Clowney, f/c, Alabama.

22. Brooklyn, Dariq Whitehead, g, Duke.

23. Portland (from New York), Kris Murray, f, Iowa.

24. e-Sacramento, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, f, Marquette.

25. f-Memphis, Marcus Sasser, g, Houston.

26. Indiana (from Cleveland), Ben Sheppard, f, Belmont.

27. Charlotte (from Denver via NY and OKC), Nick Smith Jr., g, Arkansas.

28. Utah (from Philadelphia via Brooklyn), Brice Sensabaugh, g, Ohio State.

29. g-Indiana (from Boston), Julian Strawther, g/f, Gonzaga.

30. L.A. Clippers (from Milwaukee via Houston), Kobe Brown, f, Missouri.

SECOND ROUND

31. h-Detroit, James Nnaji, c, FC Barcelona (Spain).

32. i-Indiana (from Houston), Jalen Pickett, g, Penn State.

33. j-San Antonio, Leonard Miller, f, G-League Ignite.

34. k-Charlotte (from CHA via PHI and ATL), Colby Jones, g, Xavier.

35. l-Boston (from POR via ATL, LAC, DET and CLE), Julian Phillips, f, Tennessee.

36. m-Orlando, Andre Jackson Jr., g, UConn.

37. n-Oklahoma City (from Washington via New Orleans), Hunter Tyson, f, Clemson.

38. o-Sacramento (from Indiana), Jordan Walsh, f, Arkansas.

39. p-Charlotte (from Utah via New York), Mouhamed Gueye, c, Washington State.

40. q-Denver (from Dallas via Oklahoma City), Maxwell Lewis, f, Pepperdine.

41. Charlotte (from OKL via NY and BOS), Amari Bailey, g, UCLA.

42. Washington (from Chicago via L.A. Lakers), Tristan Vukcevic, f, Belgrade (Serbia).

43. Portland (from Atlanta), Rayan Rupert, g/f, NZ Breakers (New Zealand).

44. San Antonio (from Toronto), Sidy Cissoko, g, G-League Ignite.

45. Memphis (from Minnesota), Gregory Jackson II, f, South Carolina.

46. Atlanta (from New Orleans), Seth Lundy, g, Penn State.

47. r-L.A. Lakers, Mojave King, g, G-League Ignite.

48. L.A. Clippers, Jordan Miller, g, Miami.

49. Cleveland (from GS via Utah and NO), Emoni Bates, g, Eastern Michigan.

50. Oklahoma City (from MIA via BOS, MEM and DAL), Keyontae Johnson, f, KSU.

51. Brooklyn, Jalen Wilson, f, Kansas.

52. s-Phoenix, Toumani Camara, f, Dayton.

53. Minnesota (from New York via Charlotte), Jaylen Clark, g, UCLA.

54. Sacramento, Jalen Slawson, f, Furman.

55. Indiana (from CLE via MIL and DET), Isaiah Wong, g, Miami.

56. Memphis, Tarik Biberovic, f, Fenerbahce (Bosnia).

57. t-Washington (from Boston via Charlotte), Trayce Jackson-Davis, f/c, Indiana.

58. Milwaukee, Chris Livingston, f, Kentucky.

Proposed Trades

a-Indiana from Washington.

b-Washington from Indiana.

c-Oklahoma City from Dallas.

d-Dallas from Oklahoma City.

e-Dallas from Sacramento.

f-Detroit from Memphis.

g-Denver from Indiana.

h-Boston from Detroit.

i-Denver from Indiana.

j-Minnesota from San Antonio.

k-Sacramento from Charlotte.

l-Chicago from Boston.

m-Milwaukee from Orlando.

n-Denver from Oklahoma City.

o-Boston from Sacramento.

p-Atlanta from Charlotte.

q-L.A. Lakers from Denver via Indiana.

r-Indiana from L.A. Lakers.

s-Washington from Phoenix.

t-Phoenix from Washington.

